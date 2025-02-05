How to watch today's Syracuse Orange vs Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Syracuse vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (19-2) look to keep their road dominance intact, aiming for their sixth straight away victory when they take on the Syracuse Orange (10-12) on Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome.

Duke enters this matchup as the undisputed leader of the ACC, boasting an impressive 19-2 record with an unblemished 11-0 conference mark. Their season started with two straight wins, followed by a setback against Kentucky. After bouncing back with two more victories, they suffered another defeat at the hands of Kansas. However, since that loss, the Blue Devils have been on an absolute tear, rattling off 15 consecutive wins.

Their most recent showdown against North Carolina was a statement performance, as they seized control just two minutes into the game and never looked back. By halftime, Duke had built a commanding 22-point lead and cruised to an 87-70 victory over their fierce rivals.

On the other hand, Syracuse has endured an up-and-down campaign, currently sitting 11th in the ACC with a 10-12 record (4-7 in conference play). Their season has been marked by streaky performances, with neither their longest winning nor longest losing streak exceeding three games. In their last outing against Cal, Syracuse took charge early and never relinquished the lead. A 17-point halftime cushion set the stage for a 75-66 win, snapping their three-game skid.

Syracuse Orange vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Syracuse Orange and the Duke Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and the Duke Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

For Syracuse, J.J. Starling is the go-to guy, leading the team with 17.9 points per game, while also chipping in 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Jaquan Carlos runs the offense, contributing 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per outing.

Inside, Eddie Lampkin Jr. controls the boards, averaging 9 rebounds per game, along with 10.1 points and 2.4 assists. Chris Bell adds 9.4 points and 1.9 rebounds, while Jyare Davis provides 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Duke is Cooper Flagg, who has been phenomenal across the board. The freshman sensation paces the Blue Devils in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and blocks, putting up 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He's joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel, who contributes 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while Tyrese Proctor rounds out the guard trio with 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest.

In the frontcourt, Khaman Malauch provides a strong interior presence, averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.