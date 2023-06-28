Switzerland and France will play their third Group D fixture of the U-21 Euro tournament on Wednesday at the Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium.
France are atop the standings, having won their first two group fixtures and they have already booked their spot in the knockout phase. Switzerland are in with a chance but they are tied on three points with second-placed Italy and must win their final game to stand a chance of an entry to the knockout rounds.
The group leaders defeated Italy in their opening game before registering a 1-0 win over Norway in their previous outing. Their next opponents also started with a win over Norway but were then beaten by Italy in their previous outing.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Switzerland vs France kick-off time
|Date:
|June 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium
The U21 Euro group game between Switzerland and France will be played at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium on Wednesday, June 28. Kick-off is at 2.45 pm EDT in the U.S.
How to watch Switzerland vs France online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|ViX+
|Watch here
|CBS Sports Network
|Watch here
|UEFA.tv
|Watch here
The game will be shown live on fuboTV, ViX+, CBS Sports Network and UEFA TV in the U.S.
Team news & squads
Switzerland team news
On Wednesday, Switzerland's attack will be spearheaded by Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye, both forwards from Basel. Kastriot Imeri, who has scored in both previous matches, is expected to maintain his place on the right wing.
Goalkeeper Amir Saipi will strive to maintain his impressive form, having made several exceptional saves to keep the game alive against Italy.
Switzerland predicted XI: Saipi; Blum, Stergiou, Burch, Omeragic; Imeri, Sohm, Rieder, Jashari, Ndoye; Amdouni.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Amir Saipi, Nicholas Ammeter, Marvin Keller
|Defenders:
|Lewin Blum, Nicolas Vouilloz, Leonidas Stergiou, Marco Burch, Aurele Amenda, Serge Muller, Jan Kronig, Bećir Omeragić
|Midfielders:
|Ardon Jashari, Kastriot Imeri, Matteo Di Giusto, Gabriel Barès, Bledian Krasniqi, Darian Males
|Forwards:
|Simon Sohm, Dan Ndoye, Filip Stojilković, Julian von Moos, Fabian Rieder, Zeki Amdouni
France team news
France manager Sylvain Ripoll, who typically prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, has various options available to him. However, due to Olise's hamstring injury in the victory over Norway, Bradley Barcola could be given a starting opportunity.
Possible alterations to Ripoll's starting lineup may involve Loic Bade returning after serving a suspension for a red card against Italy, potentially displacing Mohamed Simakan from the defensive quartet.
France predicted XI: Chevalier; Kalulu, Bade, Lukeba, Nkounkou; Kone, Caqueret; Barcola, Le Fee, Gouiri; Kalimuendo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bajic, Chevalier, Meslier
|Defenders:
|Nkounkou, Diakite, Kalulu, Lukeba, Gendrey, Simakan
|Midfielders:
|Caqueret, Chotard, Kone, Le Fee, Thuram, Larouci
|Forwards:
|Adli, Barcola, Cherki, Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Wahi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 2019
|France 3-1 Switzerland
|U21 Euro
|November 2018
|Switzerland 3-1 France
|U21 Euro
|May 2018
|Switzerland 2-1 France
|Friendly
|October 2005
|Switzerland 0-3 France
|U21 Euro
|March 2005
|France 1-1 Switzerland
|U21 Euro