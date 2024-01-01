Sunderland vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Preston North End, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sunderland takes on Preston in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day. The hosts will be looking to climb up the table seventh place and start 2024 with a win.

Sunderland's form has not been great. The Black Cats are heading into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Rotherham and will want to start things off on the right note this year. Preston's recent run has been worse - they have just two wins in their last nine matches and will be hopeful of a positive result away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sunderland vs Preston North End kick-off time

Date: January 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30am ET Venue: Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Monday, with kick-off at 7:30am ET.

How to watch Sunderland vs Preston North End online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the U.S.. Match highlights will be available on the platform, as well as YouTube, after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Beale is expected to make adjustments to his Sunderland lineup, with Abdoullah Ba poised to fill the position vacated by Patrick Roberts on the right flank following his early substitution against Rotherham.

Players such as Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, and Bradley Dack are all expected to continue being unavailable.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Seelt, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume; Ekwah, Neil; Ba, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Pembele, Seelt, Hume, Alese Midfielders: Evans, Bellingham, Roberts, O'Nien, Ba, Taylor, Clarke, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Neil, Matete, Rigg, Ekwah Forwards: Semedo, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn, Bennette

Preston North End team news

Ben Woodburn and Ched Evans might be considered for roles in Preston's attacking lineup, but Emil Riis won't be immediately considered for a starting position, despite his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury.

Preston manager Lowe faces the decision of whether to stick with his new 4-3-3 formation, deviating from the back three setup he has predominantly used this season.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Potts, Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Browne, Whiteman, McCann; Holmes, Evans, Millar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Preston North End 2 - 1 Sunderland Championship May 2023 Preston North End 0 - 3 Sunderland Championship October 2022 Sunderland 0 - 0 Preston North End Championship March 2018 Sunderland 0 - 2 Preston North End Championship September 2017 Preston North End 2 - 2 Sunderland Championship

Useful links