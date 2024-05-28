How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA match between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Connecticut Sun will host the Phoenix Mercury in an electrifying WNBA battle on May 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Connecticut Sun is coming into this game after defeating the Chicago Sky 86-82. In the meantime, the Phoenix Mercury lost a high-scoring game 92-107 to the Dallas Wings.

The Connecticut Sun experienced a great season last year, going 27-13 overall and 13-7 at home. Their defense kept their opponents to 79.0 points per game on average, and they shot 43.5% from the field.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury had a challenging season. They finished with a 9-31 record, which includes a 1-19 record on the road. They scored 76.6 points a game on average, with 34.2 points coming from inside the paint, 13.0 points from turnovers, along with 7.3 points on the fast breaks.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Phoenix Mercury in a high-voltage WNBA match on 28 May 2024, at 7 pm ET, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date 28 May 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury on DirecTV Streaming Platforms. Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into the CBSSN Channel.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Connecticut Sun star DeWanna Bonner averages 20.6 points per game and makes 45.6% of her field goal attempts.

Alyssa Thomas' versatility is shown by her 9.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

With 1.0 blocks per game, Olivia Nelson-Ododa strengthens the defense.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Brittney Griner is ruled out of the team with a toe injury.

Key player Kahleah Copper averages 29.2 points and makes 50.5% of her field goal attempts.

The strong defender Natasha Mack grabs 7.2 rebounds and blocks 2.4 shots per game.

The standout performer Natasha Cloud averages 8.8 assists and steals 2 balls every game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups: