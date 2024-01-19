An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the light flyweight title bout this month

Kenshiro Teraji will put his pair of light flyweight belts on the line when he takes to the ring for a unified world title battle with Carlos Canizales this month, with all the action set to unfold from Edion Arena Osaka in the former’s home country of Japan.

The incumbent champion will mount the third defense of his titles after he seized a second crown against Hiroto Kyoguchi in 2022 to take two of the major belts on offer in the division.

But Venezuelan fighter Canizales, a former WBA title holder himself, will have high hopes of dethroning him during his trip to Asia and becoming a two-time world champion.

Elsewhere on the bill, Artem Dalakian vs. Seigo Yuri Akui will go head to head for the former’s WBA flyweight bill, while Tenshin Nasukawa also enjoys a home encounter with Luis Robles Pacheco.

So, how can you watch all the action live from Osaka? GOAL brings you all the details, including when and where to catch the action, the ring walk time, and who will be on the fight card.

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales

In the United States, coverage of Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through ESPN and additionally streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to various sporting content for just $10.99 per month. Pay-per-view costs are yet to be officially confirmed ahead of the fight.

When will Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales take place?

Getty Images

Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Canizales will face off on Tuesday, January 23, with the fight due to take place at Edion Arena in Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

The event is set to start at 7:00 a.m. EST, with the ring walk expected to be around 9:00 a.m. EST.

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light Flyweight Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales Flyweight Artem Dalakian vs. Seigo Yuri Akui Light Featherweight Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Luis Robles Pacheco Light Featherweight Yuki Yonaha vs. Juiki Tatsuyoshi

FAQs

Getty Images

What are Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Canizales’ professional fight records?

Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Canizales face off, both boasting impressive records to date, with just two career losses between the pair across 51 career fights combined.

Teraji arrives with a 22-1 record, having suffered his only career defeat against Masamichi Yabuki in 2021, losing his WBC title. He subsequently won a rematch to earn it back before defeating Hiroto Kyoguchi for the WBA title.

Meanwhile, Canizales brings a 26-1-1 record, including 19 victories earned by knockout. He lost his WBA title in 2021 against Esteban Bermudez and previously fought Ryoichi Taguchi to a split-decision draw in 2016.

When did Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Canizales last fight?

Kenshiro Teraji last fought in September 2023, when he encountered Hekkie Budler in a title bout in Tokyo, Japan. His ninth-round technical knockout victory over the South African ensured a second successive defense of his titles.

Meanwhile, Carlos Canizales last entered the ring in July 2023, when he faced Daniel Matellon in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He earned an eighth-round victory by technical decision against the Cuban.

Is there a title on the line between Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Canizales?

There are two titles on the line between Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Canizales, with the pair facing off for the former’s pair of light flyweight belts.

Teraji holds the WBC and WBA belts in his weight category and will be looking to mount a third successful defense of them when he squares off with the Venezuelan.