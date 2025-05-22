This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Watch Liverpool lift the Premier League 2024-25 trophy live on Peacock
Mike Williams

How to stream the Premier League 2024-25 final matchday of the season on Peacock

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about where to stream the final matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season and watch Liverpool lift the PL trophy

Annual subscription available.

Peacock Premium

Student discount available.

DVR capabilities: No

Simultaneous streams: Three

Free trial: No

Monthly from

$7.99

Get Peacock

In England, the 2024-25 Premier League season is about to come to a spectacular close. With Liverpool having already been crowned Champions weeks ago, there's still all to play for for those sought after UEFA Champions League spots, in a nail-biting battle consisting of no less than five teams aiming for a top four placing (although, as is applicable this season, the fifth place side will also gain UCL entry).

With the final round of fixtures taking place this Sunday, May 25, we will find out who will get those Champions League spots - with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all separated by just three points - and discover the teams that will qualify for the Europa and Conference League too.

But aside from the on-field soccer action itself, fans will be able to watch Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield, after their home game to Crystal Palace, and ahead of the club's planned parade through the city on May 26.

Start a Peacock subscription today
Find the best deals

US fans can treat themselves to soccer action from the remaining games that all kick off at 11AM (ET), as well as that iconic trophy lift, with Peacock. They have full Premier League rights to air Stateside, meaning their coverage starts from 9AM (ET), so be sure to set your alarms!

Manchester City FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

Matches shown live on Peacock

Peacock boasts nine out of the 10 live games to take place on Sunday - all bar the Nottingham Forest versus Chelsea tie - meaning you'll be able to pick from the following games.

Tie

Kick-off (ET)

Bournemouth v Leicester City

11AM

Fulham v Manchester City

11AM

Ipswich Town v West Ham United

11AM

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

11AM

Manchester United v Aston Villa

11AM

Newcastle United v Everton

11AM

Southampton v Arsenal

11AM

Spurs v Brighton

11AM

Wolves v Brentford

11AM

Peacock subscription plans

Peacock is known for having comprehensive coverage of the Premier League, and you can sign up monthly or annually, with the Plus membership removing most adverts, offering downloadable content and your local NBC channel.

And right now there's an incredible limited time deal with the Premium subscription, which has 68% off!

Package

Monthly cost

Annual cost

Limited time offer

Premium

$7.99

$79.99

$24.99

Plus

$13.99

$139.99

12 months for the price of 10

Crystal Palace FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Start a Peacock subscription today
Find the best deals

How to sign up to Peacock

  • It couldn't be easier. Simply go to the Peacock website, and click 'Pick a plan' or 'Claim your offer' for the special deal.
  • You'll be directed to the four price plan options.
  • Select your preferred one and you'll be taken to a sign up page where you enter your personal and payment details.
  • Then you'll be good to go!

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Manchester United and Liverpool both have 20 top-flight league titles to their name, and are the most successful sides in English history for league wins. With Liverpool securing their second Premier League in the 2024-25 season, they've won two in the Premier League era and 18 prior to its creation. By contrast, Manchester United have won 13 Premier League titles and seven before the league's inception, last winning a Premier League title at the end of the 2012-13 campaign.

The Premier League in its current format has 20 teams. The first-ever season of the Premier League era in 1992-93 featured 22 teams, which was then reduced to 20 teams ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Garath Barry leads the way with 653 appearances for four different clubs: Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion. James Milner is second with 637, winning PL titles with both Manchester City and Liverpool. He is still playing with Brighton, so could surpass Barry if he carries on. Third is Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, with 632 appearances.

Jimmy Greaves, widely regarded as the most prolific English goalscorer ever, but Alan Shearer is the Premier League's top scorer of all time, with 260 goals across a famed career for both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. Giggs spent his entire career at Old Trafford, making 672 appearances and registering 162 assists between 1991 and 2014.

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. Nwaneri was just 15 days and 181 days old when he made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in the 2022-23 season.

Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah (still playing) have all featured in the Premier League era.

Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger are among the most famous managers to have taken charge of a Premier League club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 74,310.