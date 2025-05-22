How to stream the Premier League 2024-25 final matchday of the season on Peacock

Everything you need to know about where to stream the final matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season and watch Liverpool lift the PL trophy

In England, the 2024-25 Premier League season is about to come to a spectacular close. With Liverpool having already been crowned Champions weeks ago, there's still all to play for for those sought after UEFA Champions League spots, in a nail-biting battle consisting of no less than five teams aiming for a top four placing (although, as is applicable this season, the fifth place side will also gain UCL entry).

With the final round of fixtures taking place this Sunday, May 25, we will find out who will get those Champions League spots - with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all separated by just three points - and discover the teams that will qualify for the Europa and Conference League too.

But aside from the on-field soccer action itself, fans will be able to watch Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield, after their home game to Crystal Palace, and ahead of the club's planned parade through the city on May 26.

US fans can treat themselves to soccer action from the remaining games that all kick off at 11AM (ET), as well as that iconic trophy lift, with Peacock. They have full Premier League rights to air Stateside, meaning their coverage starts from 9AM (ET), so be sure to set your alarms!

Getty Images Sport

Matches shown live on Peacock

Peacock boasts nine out of the 10 live games to take place on Sunday - all bar the Nottingham Forest versus Chelsea tie - meaning you'll be able to pick from the following games.

Tie Kick-off (ET) Bournemouth v Leicester City 11AM Fulham v Manchester City 11AM Ipswich Town v West Ham United 11AM Liverpool v Crystal Palace 11AM Manchester United v Aston Villa 11AM Newcastle United v Everton 11AM Southampton v Arsenal 11AM Spurs v Brighton 11AM Wolves v Brentford 11AM

Peacock subscription plans

Peacock is known for having comprehensive coverage of the Premier League, and you can sign up monthly or annually, with the Plus membership removing most adverts, offering downloadable content and your local NBC channel.

And right now there's an incredible limited time deal with the Premium subscription, which has 68% off!

Package Monthly cost Annual cost Limited time offer Premium $7.99 $79.99 $24.99 Plus $13.99 $139.99 12 months for the price of 10

Getty Images Sport

