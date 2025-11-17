How to use Paramount Plus on Roku: A step-by-step guide

Nowadays, people want to be able to stream anywhere: whether that is on your mobile device whilst on-the-go or, more comfortably, sat at home with the big screen of your Smart TV.

But one of the biggest questions, aside from picking where to stream your sports, movies and general entertainment is picking what to watch. With the streaming landscape now a vast place that offers all sorts options, with streaming providers like Paramount+, Peacock, DAZN or ESPN Unlimited to pick from, did you know you can stream some of the best subscription apps via your Roku device?

With all these competing streaming players vying for new customers, picking one can be tough, but then utilizing it can be even tougher. Using the streaming service Paramount Plus on your Roku device is a straightforward process that opens up a world of entertainment at your fingertips.

Allow GOAL take you through how Paramount+ works on Roku via your Smart TV, whether you're an existing customer or are ready to sign up, as we explain account registration, what settings are included, the types of shows and movies you can exclusively watch, and how to get the most out of one of the more wallet friendly streaming services on the market.

Setting up your Roku device

Firstly, you'll need to make sure Roku streaming device is connected and set up properly. These steps will ensure you're ready to then add other platform subscriptions to the device.

Ensure your Roku device is properly connected to your TV via the relevant connections, such as HDMI and plugs.

Make sure your Roku device is connected to your home WiFi network.

Check your software version, in case you need to update the system. If outdated, update your Roku system via the app update option.

Verify your Roku device is compatible with Paramount Plus – which it should be, make sure it is Roku OS 11 or newer.

Getting started with Paramount Plus on Roku

Paramount / Roku

Whether you have the Essential or Premium plan, it's really easy to set up. So follow these instructions to open a connection between your Roku device to your Paramount+ subscription, so you can start enjoying your favorite movies and TV show episodes on whichever screen your wish.

To begin, simply navigate to the Roku Channel Store and search for the Paramount Plus app.

Once you've found it, select "Add Channel" to install it on your device.

After installation, launch the app and sign in with your Paramount Plus account credentials.

If you don't have an account yet, you can sign up quickly enough (there's more on this below). You can easily create one directly through the app or on the Paramount Plus website.

Once logged in at the login page, you'll have access to a vast library of content, including exclusive originals, popular TV shows, movies, and live sports.

The user-friendly interface allows you to browse categories, search for specific titles, and create watchlists for your favorite content. With Roku's intuitive remote control, you can easily pause, rewind, or fast-forward through your chosen programming. Whether you're a fan of classic series, blockbuster films, or cutting-edge originals, Paramount Plus on Roku offers a seamless streaming experience that brings premium entertainment right to your living room on your Smart TV.

If you're new to Paramount+

Paramount+

Creating a Paramount Plus account: Set up and sign-in

Signing up for Paramount Plus via the website is easy. You'll need to pick between one of two subscription plans: Essential or Premium, as well as whether you want to subscribe monthly or annually.

Paramount+ currently has a free one-week trial so you can test out the service, so take advantage of free trial offers like this, meaning if you decide not to go ahead and move to a paid subscription, you won't have to pay a penny.

Next, you'll need to set up payment information for billing. Should you cancel before the free trial is over, your card won't be charged.

Paramount Essential versus Paramount Premium

The two pricing plans available are a base plan (Essential) and a top tier which is most (Premium). Below outlines what each offers and shows the difference between what they provide subscribers.

You can subscribe as a standalone service as well as pick from various streaming bundle deals available with existing providers such as Fubo, where you can add on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, for example.

Both Essential and Premium standalone plans offer different features, as noted below.

And both Essential and Premium offer different levels of features, meaning that, naturally, you'll get more for paying more.

Feature Paramount+ Essential Paramount+ Premium No ads except live TV ✘ ✓ 40,000+ movies and shows ✓ ✓ Stream on Three devices at once ✓ ✓ NFL on CBS and UCL soccer ✓ ✓ Access SHOWTIME Originals Selected ✓ Download movies and shows ✓ ✓ Stream CBS live, plus more sports ✓ ✓

Signing Into the Paramount+ app on Roku

Launching the Paramount Plus app on your Roku device is simple, especially once you've made sure your Roku is set up and have the Paramount Plus app downloaded to it, as outlined in the easy to follow steps above.

First, select the Paramount+ app on your Roku device and launch it.

As a means of logging in, it'll let you enter an activation code or enter your account credentials (so your email and password).

If you experience any problems, try troubleshooting sign-in issues – otherwise you're ready to watch.

Getty Images

Navigating the Paramount Plus interface

If you're new to either of Paramount's Essential or Premium plan, once you've installed, completed the sign up and sign in prompt, you will be met with the Paramount+ home screen.

Understanding the main menu layout will help you navigate quickly to find the specific content you want to watch, whether it's live sports action on one of the ESPN channels or to watch one of their acclaimed original series productions.

You can browse all the provider's featured content and recommendations at a glance, seeing what is new and current. You can also quickly access recently watched shows and movies from here.

Tip: Use the Roku remote to navigate this area quickly and efficiently.

Paramount+

Finding content to stream

In order to find exactly what you are looking for to stream onto your Smart TV, use the 'Search' function to find specific titles.

You can also browse content by categories, such as TV shows, movies, originals series, etc.

Customers can explore live TV options, including live sports events and studio programming.

You can discover new releases and trending content by scrolling through and exploring the home screen.

Using different profiles

Setting up multiple user profiles is easy, and each registered account can have up to six, meaning family members or people you live with can log in to their own profile with their own watchlists and preferences selected.

This also applies to younger viewers, allowing adults to create kid-friendly accounts for young people to use without there being grown up content available to them. Paramount+ offers a kids mode profile feature, so little eyes can't watch unsuitable adult content.

Switching between adult and child profiles is easy to do, via the 'Who's Watching?' screen, allowing you to create, edit and switch profiles.

Streaming Paramount+ content through Roku

Paramount+

Shows and movies

You can pick from a wide selection of TV shows and blockbuster movies with Paramount, with the provider offering plenty of choice and a number of exclusives as well. Paramount is synonymous with Star Trek, offering up every single episode of their latest show, Strange New World, as well as Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

They also boast Tulsa King, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown Tony & Ziva, MobLand, and brand-new episodes of South Park.

When it comes to Hollywood movies, Paramount has plenty to stream, with all the major Star Trek movies available in one place. The platform also has original movies exclusively available to stream here, including recent titles The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe, Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023), Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Good Burger 2, and Vicious.

Watchlist and preferences

Adding shows and movies to your watchlist is easy, just click on the '+' icon and it'll save to your list. Remove by clicking it again.

Troubleshooting

For any troubleshooting queries, head over to either the Roku or Paramount+ app channel page for technical support.