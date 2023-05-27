Strasbourg vs PSG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be on the road to face Strasbourg in their penultimate Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday at the Stade de la Meinau. Strasbourg are currently in 15th place in the league, while PSG are in first place and are just a point away from winning the league title.

Strasbourg have lost just once in their last six outings, while PSG have suffered defeat once in their last seven fixtures. Strasbourg have won five out of their last seven home games in Ligue 1, while PSG have been excellent away from home, having won their last five away games in Ligue 1.

The match is expected to be one-sided, as PSG will be looking to secure the Ligue 1 title with a grand win - their sixth away victory on the trot.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Strasbourg vs PSG kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Stade de la Meinau.

How to watch Strasbourg vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV through fuboTV, Sling TV, and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg team news

Due to his red card during the draw against Troyes, Strasbourg skipper Alexander Djiku will be forced to miss the upcoming match against the reigning champions.

Fortunately, left-back Eduard Sobol, who had been sidelined due to a broken nose, is now cleared to play. However, Eiji Kawashima continues to recuperate from a shoulder injury and remains unavailable for selection.

Strasbourg predicted XI: Sels; Doukoure, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Perrin, Guilbert; Diarra, Sissoko, Sanson, Bellegarde; Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Kawashima Defenders: Dagba, Delaine, Nyamsi, Perrin, Marchand, Doukoure, Guilbert, Kaba, Sobol, Nanah Midfielders: Aholou, Sanson,Lienard, Diarra, Bellegarde, Prcic, Sissoko, Kandil, Soumahoro, Ahmed Forwards: Gameiro, Mothiba, Diallo, Jean, Kanoute, Besic, Christophe, Keita, Souso, Saettel

PSG team news

Several key players remain absent for the last two fixtures of the season due to injuries. Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nuno Mendes are all sidelined, each with their own respective injury issues.

Additionally, Hugo Ekitike and Fabian Ruiz have been ruled out as they continue to recover from hamstring and adductor problems sustained during the victory against Auxerre. Furthermore, Marquinhos will also be unavailable due to a groin concern and Achraf Hakimi is suspended.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pembele, Pereira, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mouquet, Donnarumma, Rico Defenders: Ramos, Danilo, Bernat, Bitshiabu Midfielders: Verratti, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Nhaga, Gharbi, Housni Forwards: Mbappe, Messi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2022 PSG 2-1 Strasbourg Ligue 1 April 2022 Strasbourg 3-3 PSG Ligue 1 August 2021 PSG 4-2 Strasbourg Ligue 1 April 2021 Strasbourg 1-4 PSG Ligue 1 December 2020 PSG 4-0 Strasbourg Ligue 1

