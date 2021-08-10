Stones signs new five-year contract with Manchester City

The England international has agreed a contract extension with the Premier League champions after winning back his place under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City defender John Stones has signed a new five-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2026.

The 27-year-old's current deal was set to expire at the end of the season but he has been rewarded with a new contract after turning around his City career.

Stones joined City in a £47.5 million deal from Everton in 2016 and produced the best form of his career last season to help Pep Guardiola's side to the Premier League title and Champions League final, as well as winning back his place in the England side.

Article continues below

What's been said?

“I couldn’t be happier. I love being part of this squad," Stones said after agreeing the new deal. "There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus.

“Working with the manager is a dream – he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.

“The success we’ve had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning. This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions.”

What turned his career around?

Stones' future at the club seemed uncertain last season following the club-record signing of Portuguese defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £62m.

He cut a frustrated figure at the end of the 2019-20 season when he made just a single appearance in the Champions League and missed much of the Premier League season through a combination of a loss of form and injury.

But he fired back impressively last season to cement his place alongside Dias in the heart of defence, with Aymeric Laporte losing his regular starting position.

Any other changes at Man City?

Guardiola opted for Eric Garcia as his centre-back during the 2020 Champions League mini-tournament but the Spain international moved onto Barcelona this summer.

The City boss never doubted the quality or character of his England defender, with his ball-playing ability making him the perfect centre-back for the Catalan coach, and he was rewarded last season when he produced the best form of his career.

But Stones still faces tough competition to keep his place with Dias, Nathan Ake and Laporte all battling for places as centre-backs although there remains a possibility that Laporte could leave in this transfer window.

Further reading