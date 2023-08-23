Stars are out for Lionel Messi again! NFL players Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase wear FC Cincinnati jerseys as they watch Inter Miami hero help dump their team out of U.S. Open Cup

NFL stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase came out to support FC Cincinnati - and watch Lionel Messi in the flesh - in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cincinnati Bengals stars Burrow and Chase were seen sporting FC Cincinnati jerseys in the crowd as their local team hosted Inter Miami in the semifinals of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The pair became the latest big names to take in a live game involving Messi, who has proved to be a huge hit since moving to Major League Soccer and last week led Miami to their first trophy, the Leagues Cup.

The former Barcelona and PSG star failed to score for the first time against Cincinnati, but his two assists - including a brilliant cross for a 97th minute equaliser - helped Tata Martino's side battle to a 3-3 draw, before advancing to the U.S. Open Cup final via a penalty shootout in which Messi scored his spot-kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This presence of Burrow and Chase continues the trend of celebrities coming out to see Messi in person since his move to the United States. The likes of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Tony Rome, DJ Khaled, Diddy and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been in attendance to see the Argentine in action this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: The Argentine will finally make his MLS debut this weekend when Inter Miami take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday evening. Messi can also look ahead to playing in the final of the U.S. Open Cup after overcoming FC Cincinnati, with Miami facing Houston Dynamo for the trophy on September 27.

