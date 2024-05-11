How to watch today's Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks UFL Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL match between the Birmingham Stallions and the St. Louis Battlehawks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Birmingham Stallions will square off against the St. Louis Battlehawks in an epic UFL matchup on May 11, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET.

The stakes are high for both teams, with the Stallions holding an amazing 6-0 perfect record and the Battlehawks not far behind at 5-1.

The Stallions are hitting 28.5 points per game, while the Battlehawks are scoring 28.3 points per game. As for passing yards, Birmingham has thrown for 238.3 yards per game, while St. Louis has thrown for 204.3 yards per game.

In their most recent games, the Birmingham Stallions beat the Memphis Showboats by a score of 39-21 on May 04, 2024, and on May 05, 2024, the St. Louis Battlehawks defeated the Roughnecks by a score of 22-8.

Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Date and Kick-off Time

The high-voltage UFL matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the St. Louis Battlehawks will take place on 11 May 2024, at 4:00 pm ET, at Protective Stadium, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date 11 May 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks Online - TV channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between the Birmingham Stallions and the St. Louis Battlehawks on FOX TV Channel and Fubo TV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks Team News

Birmingham Stallions Team News

Key player Adriana Martinez has gained 971 yards, or 161.8 yards per game on average. He has thrown seven touchdowns and only one interception, giving him a good 59.0% completion rate.

24-year-old Ricky Person Jr. has been incredible in the running game, averaging 3.2 yards per carry and gaining 193 yards and six touchdowns.

Furthermore, Deon Cain has 21 catches for 342 yards and one touchdown.

Birmingham Stallions Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Birmingham Stallions in the UFL matchups:

Date Results 04 May 2024 Showboats 21-39 Stallions 28 Apr 2024 Roughnecks 9-32 Stallions 21 Apr 2024 Stallions 20-18 Defenders 14 Apr 2024 Stallions 33-14 Showboats 07 Apr 2024 Panthers 13-20 Stallions

St. Louis Battlehawks Team News

Key player AJ McCarron has thrown for 1,306 yards at an excellent average of 217.7 yards per game. His 67.8% completion rate and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions showcase his efficiency.

Hakeem Butler has scored five touchdowns on 31 receptions for 478 yards, averaging 79.7 yards per game.

24-year-old Jacob Saylors has rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 48.4 yards per game.

St. Louis Battlehawks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL matchups: