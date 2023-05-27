St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pair of Western Conference teams that made big statements last weekend will meet for the first time in the MLS regular season on Saturday when the Vancouver Whitecaps travel to CityPark to face St Louis City.

St Louis ended a three-match league losing streak by thrashing state rivals Sporting Kansas City 4-0, while the Caps knocked Seattle Sounders out of first place in the west with a 2-0 victory at BC Place Stadium.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Following a string of poor performances and an elimination from the US Open Cup, many questioned whether the early success in St Louis was simply a case of beginner's luck.

Although one game would not silence the critics, Bradley Carnell's men demonstrated to SKC at home that they could overcome adversity and that this club did not always have to rely on one man to get the job done.

St Louis is presently third in the Western Conference, just three points behind first-place Los Angeles FC, and they have scored the second-most goals in MLS (26) this season.

Vancouver snapped a two-match losing streak with a superb win over the Rave Green a week ago, limiting their Cascadia foes to just one shot on goal during the game.

This is the first time the Caps have beaten both Sounders and Portland Timbers in the same MLS regular season, as they moved up to seventh in the Western Conference, two points over the playoff line.

This season, Vanni Sartini's side had five clean sheets in league action, one of which came on the road against Austin FC, tying the most for them away from home since 2022.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Citypark

St Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps face off on May 27 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection. Their top scorer so far, Joao Klauss could be fit to make the starting lineup for the game after having suffered from an injury.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Lowen, Perez; Stroud, Vassilev, Gioacchini; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time St Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps will face off against each other.

Useful links