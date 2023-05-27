St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A pair of Western Conference teams that made big statements last weekend will meet for the first time in the MLS regular season on Saturday when the Vancouver Whitecaps travel to CityPark to face St Louis City.
St Louis ended a three-match league losing streak by thrashing state rivals Sporting Kansas City 4-0, while the Caps knocked Seattle Sounders out of first place in the west with a 2-0 victory at BC Place Stadium.
Following a string of poor performances and an elimination from the US Open Cup, many questioned whether the early success in St Louis was simply a case of beginner's luck.
Although one game would not silence the critics, Bradley Carnell's men demonstrated to SKC at home that they could overcome adversity and that this club did not always have to rely on one man to get the job done.
St Louis is presently third in the Western Conference, just three points behind first-place Los Angeles FC, and they have scored the second-most goals in MLS (26) this season.
Vancouver snapped a two-match losing streak with a superb win over the Rave Green a week ago, limiting their Cascadia foes to just one shot on goal during the game.
This is the first time the Caps have beaten both Sounders and Portland Timbers in the same MLS regular season, as they moved up to seventh in the Western Conference, two points over the playoff line.
This season, Vanni Sartini's side had five clean sheets in league action, one of which came on the road against Austin FC, tying the most for them away from home since 2022.
St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time
St Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps face off on May 27 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
St. Louis team news
St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection. Their top scorer so far, Joao Klauss could be fit to make the starting lineup for the game after having suffered from an injury.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Lowen, Perez; Stroud, Vassilev, Gioacchini; Klauss
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Burki, Lundt
|Defenders
|Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert
|Midfielders
|Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu
|Forwards
|Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson
Whitecaps team news
Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.
Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Takaoka, Hasal
|Defenders
|Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron
|Midfielders
|Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar
|Forwards
|Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher
Head-to-Head Record
This is the first time St Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps will face off against each other.