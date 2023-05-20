St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will play four of their next five MLS matches at CityPark, beginning on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

The newest Major League Soccer club has struggled of late, losing 1-0 to the Chicago Fire last weekend, their third league match without a win. SKC scored points in three consecutive domestic matches, drawing Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Wednesday.

Perhaps it was the unknown that came with being an expansion club that made St Louis such a force early in the season, but no one appears to be afraid of this team at the moment.

They recorded 14 shots and three goals from high press turnovers in the first five games of the season, but it appears that other teams have figured them out, as St Louis has only created six shots and no goals in their subsequent six games.

Bradley Carnell has lost some considerable creativity and talent during their downturn, and this bunch does not appear to be themselves right now, scoring only twice in their current losing streak after scoring five in a landslide victory over FC Cincinnati (5-1).

Their potency in the attacking third potency has shone through when playing in front of their fans, as they have won three of their five matches this year and scored 12 goals.

A scenario that appeared to be grave for Peter Vermes and his team has improved massively with SKC picking up seven points in their previous three domestic games.

What must be equally heartening is that, after failing to win any of their first ten regular season games in 2023, they have defeated the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders and drawn with the defending MLS Cup champions.

So far in 2023, six of their ten points have come away from home, with Kansas City posting two clean sheets while only scoring in four road games.

St. Louis vs Sporting KC kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Citypark

St. Louis and Sporting KC face off on May 20 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch St. Louis vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection. Their top scorer so far, Joao Klauss, is still not fit enough to return, having suffered a thigh injury.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Parker, Hiebert, Nelson; Alm, Vassilev, Perez, Stroud; Lowen, Gioacchini

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido returned from injury last week and is expected to start the game. John Pulskamp, who was kept for the club in the US Open Cup, will be called into action after Tim Melia's injury.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Mcintosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have never faced each other considering this is St Louis City's expansion season in MLS.

