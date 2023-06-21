How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major League Soccer newbies St. Louis City will host Real Salt Lake at CityPark on Wednesday in an effort to hold onto their unexpected lead at the top of the Western Conference.

While RSL is in good form and will be hoping to ruin the party when they visit Missouri, Bradley Carnell's team is having an extremely successful first season in Major League Soccer.

It would be an understatement to say that St. Louis City got off to a fast start in their first MLS season, as they began the year with five straight victories and 15 goals scored.

Despite losing four of their following six games, the Missouri team started winning again last month, scoring 10 goals in three straight wins over Sporting Kansas City, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and the Houston Dynamo.

The unstoppable Hany Mukhtar scored a hat-trick last weekend, but St Louis City enters the game on Wednesday coming off a 3-1 loss to Nashville SC, giving Carnell's team only one point from their previous three games.

Given that they have won six of their nine home league games this season while scoring at least three goals in each of those victories, St. Louis will be optimistic about getting back on track at CityPark.

Real Salt Lake struggled to adjust to the new season, losing five of their first seven games and conceding 16 goals.

Since then, however, the Claret and Cobalt have gone on an incredible run, losing just twice in 15 games across all competitions, while also securing RSL's continued proximity to the leaders with eight victories and five draws.

In the grand scheme of things, Real Salt Lake has only dropped one of their last seven MLS games, and they have racked up a five-game unbeaten away streak, winning three and drawing two.

However, it cannot be denied that RSL has the poorest defensive record in the West, with 28 goals allowed in 18 games this season.

St Louis City vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Citypark

St Louis City and Real Salt Lake face off on Jun 21 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch St Louis City vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City trio Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. Kyle Hiebert will also miss the clash due to his red card in the last game.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Parker, Nelson; Perez; Vassilev, Stroud; Ostrak; Alm, Gioacchini

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Real Salt Lake team news

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino has been the club's top scorer so far with four goals to his name.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Eneli, Glad, Vera, Brody; Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Luna; Kreilach, Musovski

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre, Eneli Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

St Louis City and Real Salt Lake have played each other once before which was earlier this season, St Louis breezed past RSL with a 4-0 away victory.

