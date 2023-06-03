St Louis City vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will be looking for their third straight home victory when they host Houston Dynamo at CityPark on Saturday evening in Major League Soccer.

The hosts are soaring high in the Western Conference after two successive wins, while Houston will be hoping to rebound from a humbling midweek loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

St Louis won back-to-back home games in the span of eight days last weekend, capping off a mixed month for the team with goals from Eduard Lowen, Miguel Perez, and an own goal from Tristan Blackmon.

Bradley Carnell's men have already won five of their first seven MLS home matches, indicating that their Missouri home is an intimidating place to play for visitors.

St Louis has been one of the league's sharpest shooters this season, scoring 29 goals in just 13 games - only Atlanta United has scored more in the whole league.

Roman Burki is the team's most recognisable player, with the former Borussia Dortmund custodian keeping three clean sheets and surrendering only 14 goals so far.

Houston's inconsistency in the first several months reappeared on Wednesday night, when they were beaten 6-2 at BC Place by Vancouver, despite jumping ahead thanks to goals from Corey Baird and Amine Bassi.

It was the first time the Dynamo has conceded six goals in a game since a 6-0 loss to Philadelphia Union in July 2022, part of a four-game losing skid in the middle of the season.

As we head into this weekend's round of games, Ben Olsen's team is clinging to a playoff spot in the Western Conference, sitting in ninth place with a two-point lead over Portland Timbers.

So far this season, Dynamo have struggled greatly away from home, with Olsen's men failing to win any of their seven MLS games and collecting only two points.

St Louis City vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: Jun 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Citypark

St Louis City and Houston Dynamo face off on Jun 3 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch St Louis City vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection. Their top scorer so far, Joao Klauss could be fit to make the starting lineup for the game after having suffered from an injury.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Lowen, Perez; Stroud, Vassilev, Gioacchini; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Houston Dynamo team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated six goals.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

St Louis City and Houston Dynamo have never faced each other before this.

