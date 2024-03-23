St Louis City vs D.C. United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

St Louis City will take on DC United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the City Park on Saturday. St Louis has managed to get six points from their first four matches whereas DC United have five points, having played the same number of games.
St Louis has gotten off to a lacklustre start in their new season, with four draws in their first six games across all competitions. DC United kicked off their season with a 3-1 win over New England, a game in which Christian Benteke scored a hat-trick. However, they have only registered two draws and a defeat since that game.
St. Louis City vs DC United kick-off time
|Date:
|March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|City Park
The match will be played at the City Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch St. Louis City vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
St. Louis City team news
Twenty-four-year-old Njabulo Blom continues to be sidelined for St. Louis City due to a knee injury, while Aaron Herrera and Matti Peltola are absent due to international duties.
St Louis predicted XI: Burki; Markanich, Nilsson, Yaro, Totland; Pompeu, Ostrak, Durkin, Vassilev; Jackson, Klauss
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bürki, Lundt, Olivares
|Defenders:
|Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro
|Midfielders:
|Vassilev, Löwen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce
|Forwards:
|Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson
DC United team news
Pedro Santos received a red card in the closing stages of DC United's loss to Inter Miami, which means he won't be available for this weekend's match.
Additionally, Steven Birnbaum and Tyler Miller are unavailable for the visiting team. Russell Canouse's participation is uncertain, and he hasn't made an appearance this year.
DC United predicted XI: Bono; Akinmboni, Bartlett, McVey, Antley; Rodriguez, Klich, Pirani, Stroud; Dajome, Benteke
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Zamudio, Crockford
|Defenders:
|McVey, Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Antley
|Midfielders:
|Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani, Ku-DiPietro
|Forwards:
|Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Hopkins
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between St Louis City and DC United.