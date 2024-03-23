St Louis City vs D.C. United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will take on DC United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the City Park on Saturday. St Louis has managed to get six points from their first four matches whereas DC United have five points, having played the same number of games.

St Louis has gotten off to a lacklustre start in their new season, with four draws in their first six games across all competitions. DC United kicked off their season with a 3-1 win over New England, a game in which Christian Benteke scored a hat-trick. However, they have only registered two draws and a defeat since that game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs DC United kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: City Park

The match will be played at the City Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch St. Louis City vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

Twenty-four-year-old Njabulo Blom continues to be sidelined for St. Louis City due to a knee injury, while Aaron Herrera and Matti Peltola are absent due to international duties.

St Louis predicted XI: Burki; Markanich, Nilsson, Yaro, Totland; Pompeu, Ostrak, Durkin, Vassilev; Jackson, Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bürki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Vassilev, Löwen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

DC United team news

Pedro Santos received a red card in the closing stages of DC United's loss to Inter Miami, which means he won't be available for this weekend's match.

Additionally, Steven Birnbaum and Tyler Miller are unavailable for the visiting team. Russell Canouse's participation is uncertain, and he hasn't made an appearance this year.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Akinmboni, Bartlett, McVey, Antley; Rodriguez, Klich, Pirani, Stroud; Dajome, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: McVey, Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Antley Midfielders: Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani, Ku-DiPietro Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Hopkins

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between St Louis City and DC United.

Useful links