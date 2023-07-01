St Louis City vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Colorado, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday evening, the top of the Western Conference will face the bottom, with St Louis City hoping for their 11th league win of the season against the struggling Colorado Rapids.

St Louis is tied on points with second-placed Los Angeles FC in the table, while Colorado Rapids has only 14 points from 19 games this season, leaving them at the bottom of the division.

St. Louis currently sits atop the division, barely ahead of the defending champion Los Angeles FC, with 32 points after winning 10, drawing twice, and losing seven of their 19 league games this season.

Having only been created in late 2019, Bradley Carnell's team is participating in their first-ever MLS season, making their strong start to the season all the more impressive.

St. Louis started the season strong, winning three straight league games between May 21 and June 4, but then failed to win in three of their next four, earning only one point. However, their recent victory over San Jose gave them a major lift at a crucial juncture in the season.

Despite having seven losses in 19 games, Carnell's squad leads the division. However, they have played one more game than Los Angeles in second place and are only five points above Real Salt Lake in sixth place.

Colorado, meanwhile, will enter this game on a nine-game losing streak, with their most recent victory in the MLS coming in a 3-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Galaxy at the start of May.

There is no getting around the fact that Colorado has had a difficult start to the season, with only two victories from 19 league games and garnering only 14 points.

Robin Fraser's side has lost their last three league games on the road, conceding nine goals in the process, which will not instil confidence in their fans ahead of this match.

St Louis City vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Citypark

St Louis City and Colorado Rapids face off on Jul 1 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch St Louis City vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City trio Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. Nicholas Gioacchini has been their top scorer so far with eight goals to his name.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Perez, Alm, Stroud, Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis.

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich, Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Head-to-Head Record

St Louis City and Colorado Rapids have played each other once before which was earlier this season. The two teams drew 1-1.

