How to Watch St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

The 2025 United Football League (UFL) season kicks off on March 28 with an exciting matchup between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium. This game marks the beginning of a new era for both teams, each looking to make significant strides in the league.

Game Information

When Friday, March 28, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET Where TDECU Stadium TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Battlehawks enter the season with high expectations after a strong 7-3 record in 2024, which earned them a postseason spot. Led by Head Coach Anthony Becht, they boast a talented roster featuring key players like running back Jacob Saylors and wide receiver Hakeem Butler, both of whom were All-UFL selections last season. Saylors led the league in rushing yards, while Butler dominated in receiving yards. The Battlehawks have also bolstered their quarterback corps with the addition of Chevan Cordeiro and Max Duggan, providing depth and competition for the starting role.

The Roughnecks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-9 record in 2024. Under the guidance of Head Coach Curtis Johnson, they have made significant changes, including moving to a new home stadium at TDECU. The team has also revamped its roster, bringing in new talent to support key players like quarterback Nolan Henderson and wide receiver Justin Hall. Despite their struggles last season, the Roughnecks are eager to prove themselves and set a positive tone for the 2025 season.

