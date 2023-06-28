How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between St. Kitts & Nevis and United States, as well as kick-off time and team news

United States and Saint Kitts & Nevis are both eyeing their first victory in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup when the two nations lock horns in Wednesday's Group A encounter at CITYPARK.

A late equaliser by Brandon Vasquez saved the co-hosts the blushes of opening their title defense with a defeat, as the USA drew 1-1 with Jamaica.

On the other hand, in their first-ever Gold Cup finals, St. Kitts and Nevis started their run with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Kitts & Nevis vs United States kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30pm EDT Venue: CITYPARK

The CONCACAF Gold Cup game between Saint Kitts & Nevis and United States is scheduled for June 28, 2023, at the CITYPARK stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

It will kick off at 9:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch St. Kitts & Nevis vs United States online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and TUDN, and available to stream live online through Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

St. Kitts & Nevis team news

Ronaldo Belgrove made his debut for the Sugar Boyz on Sunday, as a second half substitute for Tiquanny Williams, while Xander Parke continues to await his first international cap amid those named in the nation's Gold Cup squad after Rico Browne was replaced by Lois Maynard.

With Romaine Sawyers just behind the frontline, Jacob Hazel is set to continue alongside Keithroy Freeman up front.

St. Kitts & Nevis possible XI: Archibald; Roberts, G. Williams, Burley, Hanley; Somersall, Terrell; Sawyers; T. Williams, Freeman, Hazel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jeffers, Archibald, Parke Defenders: Roberts, G. Williams, Burley, Ible, Maynard, Somersall, Hanley Midfielders: Mitchum, Terrell, Lewis, Sawyers, Belgrove Forwards: T. Williams, Bertie, Hazel, Freeman, Liburd, Sterling-James

United States team news

Julian Gressel missed the opener due to the birth of his child, while Cade Cowell, Aidan Morris, Jalen Neal, Alan Sonora, John Tolkin and Vazquez made their Gold Cup debuts in the win over Jamaica.

Matt Miazga and Djordje Mihailovic made their first US starts since March 2021 and December 2020, respectively, and the duo are likely to keep their places in the XI.

Cristian Roldan also made an international appearance after around a year on the fringes, but may start on the bench again.

Unites States possible XI: Turner; Reynolds, Miazga, Robinson, Jones; Sands, A. Morris; Mihailovic, Busio, J. Morris; Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Johnson, Slonina Defenders: Yedlin, Long, Miazga, Reynolds, Robinson, Jones, Neal, Tolkin Midfielders: Busio, Sonora, Sands, Roldan, Mihailovic, A. Morris Forwards: Ferreira, Cowell, J. Morris, Zendejas, Vazquez, Gressel

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Saint Kitts & Nevis and United States in all competitions.

Useful links