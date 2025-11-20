The St. John’s Red Storm (2–1) welcome the Bucknell Bison (2–3) to Carnesecca Arena on Thursday night.

St. John’s comes into this matchup aiming to stay perfect on its home floor under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. Since Pitino took the reins in the spring of 2023, the Red Storm have been untouchable in Queens, rolling to a 16–0 record at Carnesecca and winning by an eye-popping 23.8 points per game on average.

Bucknell, meanwhile, opened the season on a high note with wins against Delaware and Mount St. Mary’s, but the momentum didn’t last. The Bison have since dropped three straight to Princeton, Hofstra, and Pitt. Their latest outing was a tough one, Bucknell shot just 27.7% from the field in an 84–50 defeat at Petersen Events Center on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St Johns vs Bucknell NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

St John's vs Bucknell: Date and tip-off time

The St John's Red Storm will face off against the Bucknell Bison in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Carnesecca Arena in Queens, NY.

Date Thursday, November 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Carnesecca Arena Location Queens, NY

How to watch St John's vs Bucknell on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St John's Red Storm and the Bucknell Bison live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

St John's vs Bucknell team news & key performers

St John's Red Storm team news

Six different Red Storm players are pouring in double-digit scoring heading into Thursday’s matchup, with senior forward Zuby Ejiofor setting the tone at 18.3 points per game. The BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year has been virtually automatic, knocking down 67.9% from the field and 50% from long range, while also hauling in a team-high 7 rebounds per outing. Right behind him, Bryce Hopkins is supplying 14 points per game, and standout freshman Ian Jackson, averaging 12.7, continues to justify the hype. Earlier this week, Ejiofor, Hopkins, and Jackson all landed on the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List, underscoring just how much star power Rick Pitino has at his disposal.

The depth doesn’t stop there. Joson Sanon is chipping in 12 points a night, and both Oziyah Sellers and Dillon Mitchell add 11 per game, giving St. John’s a balanced attack few mid-majors can match.

Bucknell Bison team news

Bucknell also brings its share of firepower, with three players scoring in double figures. Towering 6-foot-11 freshman Amon Dorries leads the way at 14.2 points per game, showing flashes of becoming the next big thing in the Patriot League. Senior forward Ruot Bijiek contributes 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, while sophomore guard and Bronx native Jayden Williams adds 10.2 points along with a team-best 4 assists per contest.

Head coach John Griffin III, now in his third season at the helm, has quietly built a competitive program. Under his watch, the Bison have posted a 23-13 record in conference play and made back-to-back trips to the Patriot League Tournament semifinals. Griffin previously served as associate head coach at Saint Joseph’s before taking over at Bucknell, and his steady development of young talent continues to show.