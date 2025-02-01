How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs Providence Friars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Providence NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm (18-3) will put their nine-game home winning streak on the line when they welcome the Providence Friars (11-10) for a Big East showdown. Tip-off is set for 12:00 PM ET on Saturday.

The Providence Friars are coming off victories over Georgetown and Seton Hall as they gear up for upcoming clashes against Creighton, Butler, and Xavier. Offensively, the Friars are putting up 71.9 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. On the defensive end, they are holding opponents to 69.3 points per game on 41.7% shooting.

Meanwhile, the St. John’s Red Storm have built momentum with wins over Xavier and Georgetown. Looking ahead, they’ll face tough tests against Marquette, UConn, and Villanova. The Red Storm have been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 79.9 points per contest on 45.7% shooting. Defensively, they’ve been even more impressive, limiting opponents to just 65.1 points per game while holding them to a 39.2% shooting clip.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. John's Red Storm vs. the Providence Friars NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

St. John's Red Storm vs Providence Friars: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm and the Providence Friars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Providence Friars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm and Providence Friars on:

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to St. John's Red Storm vs Providence Friars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

One key factor for Providence will be their perimeter shooting, spearheaded by Bensley Joseph, who is averaging 12.3 PPG. His ability to stretch the floor will be crucial in breaking down the Red Storm's defense. However, if the Friars lean too heavily on Jayden Pierre and Corey Floyd Jr. for scoring, they could struggle against St. John’s depth and physicality in what promises to be a high-energy showdown.

Providence Friars team news & key performers

Providence heads into this matchup fresh off a hard-fought 69-67 road victory over Seton Hall. Jayden Pierre led the charge with 16 points, while Corey Floyd Jr. chipped in 11 points and dished out five assists. The Friars showed off their depth in that win, with five different players reaching double figures—a testament to their balanced attack and versatility.