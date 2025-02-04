How to watch today's St John's Red Storm vs Marquette Golden Eagles NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St John's vs Marquette NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 12 St. John's Red Storm (19-3) look to extend their red-hot winning streak to nine games as they welcome No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-4) to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The Big East showdown tips off at 6:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

The Golden Eagles enter this matchup with an 18-4 record, sitting at 9-2 in conference play, which places them second in the Big East standings. They started the season on fire, winning their first eight games before suffering a loss to Iowa State. Marquette bounced back with a win over Wisconsin but then stumbled against Dayton. Since then, they have posted a solid 9-2 record, but their most recent game was a setback against UConn. The Huskies took control early and never relinquished the lead, heading into halftime up by 13 before closing out a 77-69 victory.

On the other hand, St. John’s has been the team to beat in the Big East, boasting a 19-3 record with a 10-1 mark in conference play, good for first place. They opened the season at 11-2, with losses to Baylor and Georgia, before suffering their lone Big East defeat—a heartbreaking one-point loss to Creighton on the road. Since then, the Red Storm have been rolling, winning eight straight. Their most recent contest was a thriller against Providence, where they held a narrow four-point halftime lead. They extended their advantage in the second half, but Providence stormed back to tie the game with 33 seconds left. St. John’s responded with a clutch final shot to escape with a 68-66 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St John's Red Storm vs. the Marquette Golden Eagles NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

St John's Red Storm vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The St John's Red Storm and the Marquette Golden Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch St John's Red Storm vs Marquette Golden Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St John's Red Storm and the Marquette Golden Eagles on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to St John's Red Storm vs Marquette Golden Eagles play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

St John's Red Storm team news & key performers

For St. John's, RJ Luis Jr. is the team’s go-to scorer, averaging 17.5 PPG while filling up the stat sheet with 6.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.4 SPG. He’s complemented in the backcourt by Kadary Richmond, who serves as the primary facilitator with a team-best 4.8 APG and leads the squad in steals with 2.0 SPG. The versatile guard also adds 11.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 1.0 BPG.

Down low, Zuby Ejiofor is a dominant force in the paint, leading the Red Storm with 8.1 RPG and 1.7 BPG while also contributing 14.4 PPG and 1.0 APG. His presence in the post has been a key factor in St. John’s success this season.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

For Marquette, Stevie Mitchell has been a defensive force, leading the team with 2.7 steals per game while also contributing 11.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.6 APG. Chase Ross adds another layer to the backcourt with 11.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 2.0 SPG.

In the paint, David Joplin anchors the frontcourt, leading the team with 5.2 RPG while putting up 14.5 PPG. The 6'7" forward also contributes across the board with 1.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 1.1 BPG. Ben Gold plays a key supporting role, averaging 7.6 PPG and 4.4 RPG.