How to watch St. John's vs Iona NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NCAAM game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Iona Gaels is set to take place on December 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

St. John's averages 88.60 points per game as opposed to Iona's 81.70, and their defense allows 74.10 points per game, which is marginally better than Iona's 77.40.

Iona's field goal percentage is 45.80%, while St. John's is 47.70%. St. John's averages 17.00 assists per game as opposed to the Gaels' 15.70, while they lead with 36.10 rebounds per game as opposed to Iona's 32.70.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Iona Gaels NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

St. John's Red Storm vs Iona Gaels: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm will square off against the Iona Gaels in an electrifying NCAAM game on December 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Iona Gaels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm and the Iona Gaels live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

St. John's Red Storm team news

Zuby Ejiofor is scoring 15.5 points and grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 69.4% from the free-throw line and 56.5% from the field.

Bryce Hopkins averages 15.1 points, 2.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0%.

Dylan Darling contributes 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.9 points per game.

Iona Gaels team news

CJ Anthony leads with 16.0 points per game, shooting 76.5% from the free-throw line and 45.7% from the field.

Lamin Sabally averages 8.2 rebounds per game, including 5.6 defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Denver Anglin shoots 35.2% from the field and contributes 8.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game.

St. John's Red Storm and Iona Gaels head-to-head record

St. John's defeated Iona 69–59 in their previous head-to-head encounter in December 2017; thus, the next game may follow a similar trend. St. John's used better performance on both ends to dominate the game's tempo, winning due to timely scoring and defensive pressure.

If those patterns continue, St. John's might try to impose themselves early once more, putting Iona in difficult situations and taking advantage of transitions. The previous outcome indicates that St. John's may still have a tiny lead going into this match, even if Iona will try to make changes and close the gap this time.