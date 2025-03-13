How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs Butler Bulldogs NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Butler NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-seeded St. John's Red Storm kicks off its Big East Tournament run against the No. 9 seed Butler Bulldogs in what promises to be an intriguing showdown.

Butler finished the regular season with a 14-18 overall record and a 6-14 mark in conference play, earning the ninth seed in the tournament. The Bulldogs opened postseason play with a strong performance against Providence, taking control early and maintaining an eight-point halftime lead. They never trailed in the contest, securing a 75-69 victory to advance.

Meanwhile, St. John's has been the team to beat this season, compiling a stellar 27-4 record, including an 18-2 mark in Big East action. The Red Storm started the year with a 4-0 run before dropping two of their next three. They quickly rebounded, rattling off six consecutive wins before falling to Creighton.

After that setback, they went on another dominant 10-game winning streak, with a narrow two-point loss to Villanova the only blemish down the stretch. St. John’s enters this matchup on a six-game tear, with their latest triumph coming in dramatic fashion—a thrilling 86-84 overtime win against Marquette.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. John's Red Storm vs. the Butler Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

St. John's Red Storm vs Butler Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Red Storm and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Butler Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Red Storm and the Bulldogs on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

St. John's, on the other hand, edged out Marquette in a nail-biter. The Red Storm clung to a slim 36-35 halftime lead, but Marquette forced overtime with a strong second-half effort. In the extra frame, St. John’s found a way to prevail at the buzzer. RJ Luis was the standout performer, pouring in 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 39 minutes. Zuby Ejiofor delivered a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards, while Kadary Richmond stuffed the stat sheet with a triple-double—10 points, 11 assists, 12 rebounds, and four steals. Simeon Wilcher also contributed, tallying 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds over 41 minutes on the floor.

Butler Bulldogs news & key performers

In their opening-round win over Providence, the Bulldogs took a 39-31 advantage into halftime and kept the Friars at bay the rest of the way. Pierre Brooks led the charge with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Jahmyl Telfort added 16 points along with three steals, two boards, and two assists.