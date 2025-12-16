How to watch St. John's vs DePaul NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The DePaul Blue Demons (8–3) head to New York on Tuesday to square off with the No. 20 St. John’s Red Storm (6–3) as Big East play officially tips off.

St. John’s enters league action sitting eighth in the conference standings, but they’ve been tough to beat at home, posting a 5–1 record at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm come in riding momentum after a convincing 91–64 victory over Iona, a performance that showcased their ability to overwhelm opponents on their own floor.

DePaul, meanwhile, has enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently occupies fifth place in the Big East. The Blue Demons have been perfect away from home so far, picking up a gritty 61–58 road win at Wichita State in their most recent outing. With confidence high and conference play underway, DePaul will look to carry that early-season success into a challenging road test against a ranked rival.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the St. John's vs DePaul NCAAM game.

St. John's vs DePaul: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm will face off against the DePaul Blue Demons in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Carnesecca Arena in New York City, New York.

Date Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Carnesecca Arena Location New York City, New York

How to watch St. John's vs DePaul on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm vs the DePaul Blue Demons live on Peacock nationally. Streaming options are available on Peacock, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

St. John's vs DePaul team news & key performers

St. John's Red Storm team news

St. John’s has been even more explosive on offense, averaging 89 points per game on an efficient 48.1 percent from the floor. The Red Storm have also held their own defensively, allowing 73 points per game while limiting opponents to 40.8 percent shooting. Bryce Hopkins leads the way with 14.9 points and five rebounds, closely followed by Zuby Ejiofor at 14.4 points while also contributing as a passer.

Oziyah Sellers adds another scoring option, and Ian Jackson helps keep the offense moving. From long range, St. John’s connects at a 33.7 percent clip and hits 72.3 percent of its free throws, while its defense clamps down on the perimeter and wins the rebounding battle at 36.7 boards per game.

DePaul Blue Demons team news

DePaul has been putting points on the board this season, pouring in 85.1 per game while knocking down 46 percent of its shots. Defensively, the Blue Demons have been solid enough, giving up 74.7 points a night on 42.1 percent shooting. CJ Gunn has been the offensive pace-setter at 14.2 points per game, with Layden Blocker chipping in 11.5.

NJ Benson also finds his way into double figures, while Kruz McClure helps on the glass. DePaul shoots a respectable 34.5 percent from deep and just over 70 percent at the line, while holding opponents to 32.3 percent from three and pulling down 34.1 rebounds per contest.