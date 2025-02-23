How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs UConn Huskies NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs UConn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 10 St. John's Red Storm will aim to extend their dominance at home when they put their 12-game home winning streak on the line against the UConn Huskies (18-8) this Sunday at 12:00 pm ET.

Few teams in college basketball have been as puzzling as Connecticut this season. On paper, the Huskies boast one of the most talented rosters in the nation, yet they have struggled against teams they should have handled easily. A prime example came two games ago, when they fell to Seton Hall in a nail-biting 69-68 overtime loss.

When St. John’s brought in Rick Pitino, the big question was whether he could restore the program’s former glory. Now, as his second season nears its conclusion, the answer seems clear-cut—yes. The Red Storm have been on a tear, winning 11 of their last 12 games, with their only setback coming in a two-point thriller against Villanova.

St John's Red Storm vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The St John's Red Storm and the UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Sunday, February 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch St John's Red Storm vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St John's Red Storm vs. the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

Meanwhile, St. John's made light work of DePaul in a commanding road win. Kadary Richmond led the charge with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, knocking down 8-of-14 shots from the floor. Zuby Ejiofor was a force in the paint, contributing 13 points, nine boards, three assists, and two blocks. Sadiku Ibine Ayo also had a standout performance, pouring in 15 points, including 13 before halftime.

The Johnnies were efficient offensively, shooting 46% from the field and an impressive 43% from beyond the arc. Their defensive effort was just as dominant, holding DePaul to just 32% shooting. St. John’s also controlled the rebounding battle, crushing DePaul 45-29 on the glass.

UConn Huskies news & key performers

In their latest win over Villanova, Liam McNeeley took charge, dropping 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds, with 16 of those points coming after halftime to help fuel a comeback victory. Tarris Reed Jr. provided a huge spark off the bench, finishing with 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Solo Ball also stepped up, contributing 13 points and dishing out a career-high six assists.

UConn’s defense locked in after halftime, holding Villanova to just over 30% shooting. The Huskies also had the upper hand on the glass, outrebounding the Wildcats 35-29, while shooting a solid 45% from the field.