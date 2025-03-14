How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs Marquette Golden Eagles NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Marquette NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 St. John's Red Storm (28-4) are set to battle the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (23-9) in the Big East Tournament semifinals on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

St. John’s enters the matchup riding a wave of momentum, having taken down Seton Hall, Butler, and UConn in recent outings. The Red Storm have been nearly unstoppable since early January, dropping just one game over that span while stacking up seven consecutive victories.

Marquette, meanwhile, has faced an up-and-down stretch, playing .500 basketball over its last 12 outings. The Golden Eagles have faced stiff competition in UConn, Georgetown, and Xavier of late, but they’ll need to find consistency against a surging St. John’s squad. They average 76.9 points per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and 32.5% from long range while knocking down 72.4% of their free throws. Their rebounding numbers aren’t as strong, ranking 235th in the country with a 48.9 total rebounding percentage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. John's Red Storm vs. the Marquette Golden Eagles NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

St. John's Red Storm vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The Red Storm and the Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Marquette Golden Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Red Storm and the Eagles on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

Offensively, the Red Storm putting up 78.6 points per contest, shooting 44.95% from the floor, though their 29.9% success rate from deep leaves room for improvement. At the charity stripe, they convert 68.8% of their attempts. On the glass, St. John’s dominates, ranking 25th nationally with a 53.9 total rebounding percentage.

Defensively, the Red Storm have been a tough unit to crack, holding opponents to 66.3 points per game on 40.2% shooting overall and 32.6% from beyond the arc. However, they’ll be without forward Brady Dunlap (abdomen) and guard Jaiden Glover (wrist) for this showdown.

Marquette Golden Eagles news & key performers

On defence, Marquette allows 67.6 points per game, with opponents shooting 43.3% overall and 31.3% from three-point range. The Golden Eagles will also be dealing with some injury concerns, as forwards Damarius Owens (illness) and Al Amadou (redshirt) remain sidelined, while guard Sean Jones (knee) is also unavailable.