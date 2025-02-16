How to watch today's St. John's Red Storm vs Creighton Bluejays NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Creighton NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 9 St. John's Red Storm (21-4) will look to defend their home court and extend an 11-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden when they clash with the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays (18-7) on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The Red Storm (21-4, 12-2 Big East) are eager to rebound after a narrow 73-71 defeat at Villanova on Wednesday, marking just their second conference loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Creighton has big aspirations beyond their current No. 7 seed projection in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. The Bluejays were riding high on a nine-game winning streak before stumbling 70-66 against UConn in their most recent outing. With a win over St. John’s earlier this season, Creighton has a golden opportunity to take sole control of first place in the Big East.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. John's Red Storm vs. the Creighton Bluejays NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

St. John's Red Storm vs Creighton Bluejays: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Creighton Bluejays on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm vs. the Creighton Bluejays on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to St. John's Red Storm vs Creighton Bluejays play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

St. John's has been even more dominant in the scoring department, outpacing opponents by 12.9 points per game and amassing a +321 scoring differential. The Red Storms are putting up 78.2 points per game, ranking 83rd in college basketball, while allowing just 65.3 points per contest—placing them 29th defensively.

They enter this contest following a tight two-point loss to the Villanova Wildcats, despite a stellar 22-point outing from Aaron Scott. During their impressive winning streak, they took down two Top-25 teams but have been no strangers to nail-biters. RJ Luis Jr. has been in electric form, Zuby Ejiofor continues to be a model of efficiency, and Kadary Richmond has been a do-it-all force on the court. With their current trajectory, St. John's looks well-positioned to be a serious contender for the Big East crown.

Creighton Bluejays news & key performers

Creighton has been getting the better of its opponents by an average of 6.9 points per game, boasting a +173 scoring differential. The Bluejays are averaging 75.2 points per contest, placing them 149th in college basketball, while keeping opponents to 68.3 points per game—good for 72nd in the nation.

They head into this clash fresh off a narrow four-point defeat to the UConn Huskies, despite Ryan Kalkbrenner chipping in with 13 points. That setback snapped a nine-game winning streak, a remarkable turnaround following their 9-6 start to the season. Kalkbrenner has been an absolute force all season, while Steven Ashworth has pulled the strings brilliantly as a playmaker. When firing on all cylinders, Creighton is tough to stop, though they have shown a tendency to hit scoring droughts.