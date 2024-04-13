This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Leicester Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's FA Cup semi-final

How to watch the Women's FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will battle it out against Leicester City Women in their Women's FA Cup semi-final clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The winners will square against the winners of the other semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea in the final that will be held at Wembley on May 12.

The Lilywhites and Leicester surged into the last-four after beating Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Leicester City Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 14, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am EST
Venue:Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Women's FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am EST on Sunday, April 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Leicester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Women's FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City is available to watch and stream live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies team news

Forward Martha Thomas is unlikely to be available for selection due to a thigh problem, but captain Bethany England's recent form will have that concern covered.

Tottenham Ladies coach Robert Vilahamn is likely to name an unchanged XI from the 1-0 league win over Bristol City.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Spencer; Neville, James-Turner, Buhler, Nilden; Summanen, Spence, Clinton; Naz, England, Ildhusoy.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Votikova, Spencer, Heeps
Defenders:Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville
Midfielders:Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen, Shuang
Forwards:Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Ayane

Leicester City Women team news

The Foxes have a few concerns of their own as goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, forward Hannah Cain, defender Courtney Nevin, and midfielder Shannon O’Brien are nursing their respective knocks.

Jutta Rantala should be involved in the final third given her brace against Liverpool, with Lena Petermann starting at the tip of the attack.

Leicester City Women possible XI: Kop; Bott, Green, Howard, Cayman; Takarada; Rantala, Tierney, Momiki, Rose; Petermann

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kop
Defenders:Bott, Howard, Ale, Green, Thibaud
Midfielders:Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Cayman, Takarada, Pelgander
Forwards:Rose, Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Goodwin, Momiki, Baker

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur Ladies and Leicester City Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 17, 2024Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester CityWomen's Super League
November 19, 2023Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham HotspurWomen's Super League
March 15, 2023Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester CityWomen's Super League
September 18, 2022Leicester City 1-2 Tottenham HotspurWomen's Super League
May 8, 2022Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester CityWomen's Super League

Useful links

