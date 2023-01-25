Spurs confirm Danjuma loan deal as Villarreal star snubs Everton transfer

Tottenham have completed the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma after hijacking Everton's deal for the Villarreal forward.

WHAT HAPPENED? Danjuma has joined the North London outfit on a short-term loan deal after Spurs sensationally moved ahead of Everton to sign the Dutch international at the eleventh hour. The 25-year-old joins Antonio Conte's side until the end of the season, with it reported that Spurs have the option to buy him outright in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Spurs have released an official statement confirming the deal for Danjuma, which reads: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Danjuma had been expected to join Everton on loan after completing a medical with the club on Saturday, but Spurs managed to swoop in and convince him to head to London instead. The 25-year-old's decision to join Tottenham comes as a fresh blow for the Toffees, who sacked Frank Lampard after slipping to joint-bottom of the Premier League.

