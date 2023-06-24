Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and Chicago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Sporting Kansas City host the Chicago Fire at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, they will be looking for their first MLS victory in three games.

Last time out, Peter Vermes' side drew 2-2 with the LA Galaxy, while the away team defeated the Portland Timbers 2-1 to halt a seven-game winless streak.

When Sporting Kansas defeated Austin 4-1 on June 11, Vermes was likely unaware that the victory marked the end of his team's four-game unbeaten streak.

Even if a two-match winless streak is not reason for concern, a 2-1 loss to Los Angeles FC and a 2-2 draw with the Galaxy in their most recent match are not ideal for a club hoping to make the MLS playoffs.

The Wizards missed the playoffs in 2022 after finishing 12th in the Western Conference and 22nd overall, although they are now a spot higher with the regular season still ongoing. Sporting KC is five points behind seventh-placed Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference.

The visitors halted a five-game losing streak this week with a 2-1 victory over Portland Timbers, and they are now looking for consecutive victories in the competition for the first time in almost a year.

Frank Klopas took over as interim head coach for Ezra Hendrickson last month, despite the fact that the change has not resulted in a difference in results, with Fire securing two victories in eight league matches under the temporary manager in familiar circumstances.

The 56-year-old must close the gap on seventh-placed Orlando City SC, which holds the final Eastern Conference playoff slot.

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire face off on Jun 24 at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido has registered six goal involvements in his last four appearances and will be SKC's focal point yet again.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, McIntosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres and Victor Bezerra will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller. Federico Navarro has returned from injury and is free to start again.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres, F. Navarro, Shaqiri Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, Sporting KC has recorded three wins while Chicago Fire has recorded only win victory.

