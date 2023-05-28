How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a heartbreaking last-gasp loss in their previous meeting, Portland Timbers travel to Children's Mercy Park on Sunday to face Sporting Kansas City for the second time this season.

SKC were defeated 4-0 by St Louis City last weekend, while the Timbers were defeated 1-0 at home by Minnesota United.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

For a time, it appeared that Peter Vermes and his Kansas City team were on the mend, but last weekend, they discovered what happens when you are tardy out of the gate, going behind 2-0 after 25 minutes and failing to reply with a goal for the eighth time in 2023.

Vermes has tinkered with the lineup numerous times this season, with mixed results, employing 29 different players in their league matches thus far, more than any other team in this tournament.

The Timbers begin a stretch in which they will play three of their next four MLS games on the road, where they have only won once all season.

The difference between win and defeat can be razor-thin, and the Timbers are well aware of this, having lost five of their six games by a single goal.

To this point in the season, Portland has been one of the most active teams when not in possession, doing a lot to impede their opponents' transitions, namely by fouling, committing the fourth-most domestically per game (13.8).

Portland has only lost one game this year while scoring first, and they have only won one game when conceding the first goal, while they are winless when trailing at the half.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting KC vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting KC and Portland Timbers face off on May 28 at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is set for 3 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 12 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sporting KC vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido returned from injury last week and is expected to start the game. John Pulskamp, who was kept for the club in the US Open Cup, will be called into action after Tim Melia's injury.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Mcintosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury in Portland’s game against St Louis City on April 29 and is the latest addition to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; D. Chara, Paredes; Moreno, Evander, Blanco; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Sporting KC and Portland Timbers have ended with three wins for the Timbers and one for Vermes' men. It has generally been a high-scoring affair, with 20 goals scored across those five games.

Useful links