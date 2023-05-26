Sporting Cristal vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sporting Cristal vs River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Cristal will face River Plate at the Estadio Alberto Gallardo in the CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage on Friday.

The hosts are riding high in the league but have struggled to reproduce that form on the continent. Sporting dropped their first two group games but bounced back with a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over The Strongest last time around.

Meanwhile, River is flying high in Argentina's top division but is at risk of exiting the Copa Libertadores at the group stage. In their most recent game, they were defeated 5-1 by Fluminense of Brasileiro Serie A, allowing four goals in the second half.

The visitors are at the bottom of the group, with only three points from an obtainable nine.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Cristal vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: May 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

Sporting Cristal vs River Plate face off on May 26 at Estadio Nacional de Lima. Kickoff is set for 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 11:00 am Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but it will be available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

Sporting Cristal team news

Sporting Cristal Possible XI: Solis; Lutiger, Ignacio, Chavez, Lora; Pretell, Castillo, Alarcon; Yotun, Brenner, Hohberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Solis, Cordova, Duarte Defenders: Lutiger, Ignacio, Chavez, Lora, Loyola, Madrid, Diaz, Alcedo Midfielders: Pretell, Castillo, Alarcon, Yotun, Tavara, Alarcon, Grimaldo, Sosa, Sanchez Forwards: Brenner, Hohberg, Corozo, Avila, Otoya

River Plate team news

River Plate Possible XI: Armani; Casco, Rojas, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Perez; de la Cruz, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran

Position Players Goalkeepers Armani, Petroli Defenders Rojas, Martinez, Mammana, Pirez, Herrera, Diaz, Maidana, Gomez Midfielders Fernandez, De La Cruz, Barco, Solari, Perez, Palavecino, Kranevitter, Zuculini, Aliendo Forwards Borja, Rondon, Beltran, Suarez

Head-to-Head Record

These two squads have only played together once so far with River Plate having won 4-2 despite being a man down.

