How to watch today's Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Sparks are set to host the New York Liberty to open a highly anticipated WNBA game on August 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks have lost seven straight games before their game against the New York Liberty.

The Sparks have a 4-10 record at home and a 0-12 record in games settled by ten points or more.

However, the Liberty have done well on the road, going 12-3. With an average of about 36.5 rebounds each game, they are second in the WNBA.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams are meeting each other. The last time was on August 16, and the Liberty won 103-68. Breanna Stewart scored 27 points, and Rae Burrell led the Sparks using 15 points.

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The Los Angeles Sparks will battle with the New York Liberty in an epic WNBA clash on August 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date August 28, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty live on the NBA TV channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Team News

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Cameron Brink and Julie Allemand are out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury and ankle injury respectively. Additionally, Lexie Brown is ruled out of the team's lineup because of an illness.

Rickea Jackson scores 12.4 points per game.

Dearica Hamby scores 17.8 points per game, makes 51.1% of her field goals, makes 61.0% of her free throws, and grabs 9.9 boards per game.

New York Liberty Team News

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is sidelined from the team due to her knee injury.

Breanna Stewart gets 19.7 scores, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Additionally, Jonquel Jones grabs 9.3 rebounds for each game, with 1.8 on offense and 7.5 on defense.

Sabrina Ionescu makes a difference with 5.9 assists per game but also makes 2.9 mistakes while going 33.1 minutes per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: