Spain U19 vs Italy U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Spain will clash with Italy in a highly anticipated U19 Euro semi-final showdown at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali. The possibility of a rematch of the 2019 final is looming for both Spain and fellow semi-finalists Portugal.

The Group B winners have displayed a captivating blend of freedom and control, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. With seven goals to their name, including three from the tournament's leading scorer Víctor Barbera, Spain's attacking prowess has been formidable, while their defense has conceded just once.

Italy, on the other hand, had a more challenging path to the knockout stage, registering a win, a draw, and a loss. This marks their sixth appearance in the semi-finals, having reached the final on four of the five previous occasions. They have emerged victorious once, defeating Portugal in the 2003 edition held in Vaduz.

In contrast, Spain boasts an impressive record in semi-finals, having lost only one of their last ten encounters. They have clinched the title a remarkable eight times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019 when Ferran Torres' brace secured victory over potential final opponents, Portugal.

Spain vs Italy kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: National Stadium

The U19 Euro semi-final between Spain and Italy will be held at the National Stadium on Thursday, July 13. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ViX and UEFA.TV for fans in the US. Match highlights will be made available in the platform after the game whereas live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Following tactical adjustments in their last group stage match, including the decision to rest key forward Victor Barbera and highly sought-after Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, Spain is set to return to their full-strength lineup on Thursday.

With Barbera back leading the attack, Spain will regain their potent offensive threat, as the talented striker has been a pivotal figure in their campaign thus far. Additionally, the return of Fresneda will bolster the team's defensive solidity, adding experience and composure to the backline.

Spain predicted XI: Iribarne; Fresneda, Casas, Gasiorowski, Valle; Garrido, Palacios; Garcia, Akhomach, Perez; Barbera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iribarne, Astralaga Defenders: Fresneda, Valle, Casas, Gasiorowski, Pujol, Keddari, Jimenez, Garreta Midfielders: Angel, Garrido, Perez, Palacios Forwards: Gonzalo, Barbera, Akomach, Rodriguez, Omorodion, Diao

Italy team news

Among the goal scorers for Italy in the tournament, both Samuele Vignato and Cher Ndour have made notable contributions. Ndour has recently completed a transfer from Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain.

Leading the Azzurrini from the heart of midfield is Giacomo Faticanti, who brings his experience and leadership as the captain of the team.

Italy will also benefit from the return of Luca Lipani, who was suspended following a red card in the first half of their defeat against Portugal. Lipani's presence in defense will provide stability and strength as the team looks to make a strong statement in the upcoming match.

Italy predicted XI: Mastrantonio; Dellavalle, Chiarodia, Regonesi; Missori, Ndour, Faticanti, Kayode; Hasa, Vignato; Esposito.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davide Mastrantonio, Lorenzo Palmisani Defenders: Filippo Missori, Jacopo Regonesi, Fabio Chiarodia, Lorenzo Dellavalle, Alessandro Dellavalle, Michael Kayode, Andrea Bozzolan Midfielders: Cher Ndour, Luca Lipani, Giacomo Faticanti (c), Lorenzo Amatucci, Niccol0 Pisilli Forwards: Luis Hasa, Francesco Pio Esposito, Samuele Vignato, Luca D'Andrea, Nicolò Turco, Luca Koleosho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2019 Spain 2-1 Italy U19 Euro January 2019 Italy 3-0 Spain Friendly January 2017 Italy 0-1 Spain Friendly January 2016 Spain 1-2 Italy Friendly May 2012 Spain 2-1 Italy U19 Euro

