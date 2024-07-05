Spain vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Spain and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain and Germany will aim to get an inch closer to their fourth European Championship title when they lock horns in Friday's quarter-final tie at MHPArena.

The team emerging on top will next face the winner of the last-eight fixture between Portugal and France in the semi-finals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Germany kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: MHPArena

The Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Spain and Germany will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Friday, July 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Spain and Germany will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ViX and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Captain Alvaro Morata will once again be joined by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in attack, while Pedri should get the nod over Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino alongside Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in the middle.

Although Nacho Fernandez is available for selection after overcoming a foot injury, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is likely to persist with the centre-back pair of Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte, with Dani Carvajal and Marc Cucurella deployed as the two full-backs.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

Germany team news

Jonathan Tah is back after serving his one-match ban and is likely to reclaim his spot from Nico Schlotterbeck at the heart of defense.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to pick between Maximilian Mittelstadt and David Raum at left-back, while unleashing Florian Wirtz ahead of Leroy Sane on the left flank in order to accommodate Jamal Musiala on the right side.

With Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich in the engine room, Ilkay Gundogan will feature behind Kai Havertz.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch Midfielders: Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and Germany across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 27, 2022 Spain 1-1 Germany FIFA World Cup November 17, 2020 Spain 6-0 Germany UEFA Nations League September 3, 2020 Germany 1-1 Spain UEFA Nations League March 23, 2018 Germany 1-1 Spain International Friendly November 18, 2014 Spain 0-1 Germany International Friendly

Useful links