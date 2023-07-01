Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Spain and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain U21 will be looking to keep their hopes of winning their sixth UEFA U21 Championship title alive when they meet Switzerland U21 in Saturday's quarter-final contest.

Santi Denia's side was denied a clean sweep in the group stage, and Abel Ruiz had to bail out La Rojita once again as Spain picked up a 2-2 draw against Ukraine on Tuesday.

While Spain finished atop Group B owing to a better head-to-head goal difference, the Swiss made it through from Group D thanks to superior head-to-head goals over Italy and Norway.

However, Patrick Rahmen's side would want to bounce back after losing 1-4 against France.

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Superbet Arena

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Spain and Switzerland is scheduled for July 1, 2023, at the Superbet Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on ViX+, CBS Golazo Network and UEFA.tv in the U.S.

Team news & squads

Spain U21 team news

Key players who were allowed rest in the draw with Ukraine - goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, defenders Jon Pacheco and Aitor Paredes, besides Sergio Gomez, Ruiz and Alex Baena going forward - should be brought back in the XI here.

Meanwhile, Denia would be willing to offer Celta Vigo wonderkid Gabri Veiga another substitute role.

Spain U21 possible XI: Tenas; V. Gomez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Baena, Blanco; Sanchez, Sancet, S. Gomez; Ruiz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Roman, Tenas Defenders: Martinez, V. Gomez, Guillamon, M. Sanchez, Miranda, Pacheco, Gila, Paredes, S. Gomez Midfielders: Blanco, Veiga, Baena, Sancet, Oroz, Bernabe, R. Sanchez, Riquelme Forwards: Barrenetxea, Camello, Ruiz

Switzerland U21 team news

Rahmen is expected to overlook Dan Ndoye and Kastriot Imeri's yellow cards against France as the Switzerland boss would need the duo to potentially get past the quarters.

A change in the middle may come in the form of Simon Sohm starting ahead of Fabian Rieder.

Switzerland U21 possible XI: Saipi; Blum, Stergiou, Amenda, Omeragic; Jashari, Sohm; Males, Imeri, Ndoye; Amdouni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ammeter, Keller, Saipi Defenders: Amenda, Blum, Burch, Kronig, Muller, Omeragic, Stergiou, Vouillouz Midfielders: Bares, Di Giusto, Imeri, Jashari, Krasniqi, Rieder, Sohm Forwards: Amdouni, Ndoye, Stojilkovic, Vonmoos, Males

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 25, 2023 Spain U21 3-2 Switzerland U21 U21 national team friendly September 6, 2012 Switzerland U21 0-0 Spain U21 UEFA U21 Championship November 15, 2011 Spain U21 3-0 Switzerland U21 UEFA U21 Championship June 26, 2011 Switzerland U21 0-2 Spain U21 UEFA U21 Championship October 15, 2008 Spain U21 3-1 (AET) Switzerland U21 UEFA U21 Championship

