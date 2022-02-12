News Matches
Spain's route to World Cup 2022 final: Knockout stage opponents, dates & where to watch on TV

Soham Mukherjee
2:34 PM EST 12/2/22
Morata Japan Spain World Cup Qatar 2022
The 2010 World Cup winners will be looking to recreate their magic on the biggest stage once again!

Spain have won the World Cup just once in their history, but La Roja will be upbeat about their chances in Qatar 2022.

They crashed out in the round of 16 in Russia after being beaten by the hosts on penalties. They went a step further in Euro 2020 and reached the semi-finals before being ousted by eventual champions Italy, once again via spot kicks.

What will Spain need to do to become world champions for the second time? GOAL takes a look at the Spaniards' potential route to the final.

Spain's World Cup group stage finish

PosTeamPWDL+/-PTS
1Japan320116
2Spain311164
3Germany311114
4Costa Rica3102-83

Spain started their World Cup campaign with a historic 7-0 win over Costa Rica. However, they could not keep up their brilliant start as they were held by Germany to a 1-1 draw and then suffered to a 2-1 defeat to Japan on matchday three.

Spain's last-16 opponents

Spain have finished runners-up in Group E which means they will face the toppers from Group F. Morocco emerged as group champions in that pool ahead of Croatia, which means Luis Enrique's men will take on the African nation for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition on Tuesday.

The game will go ahead on December 6, 2022, at the Education City Stadium, and will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET).

Spain's possible quarter-final opponents

If Spain beat Morocco, they will face Portugal, who won Group H, or the runner-up of Group G (Brazil/Switzerland/Cameroon/Serbia).

That quarter-final will take place at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on December 10, at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Spain's possible semi-final opponents

If Spain make it through to the semi-finals, they will face either England/Senegal or France/Poland.

The semi-final will take place on December 14 at 7pm GMT (2pm ET) at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain's possible World Cup final opponents

It's difficult to predict exactly who Spain could face in a potential final but, they will meet a team from the other side of the bracket.

Netherlands, United States, Argentina, Australia, Japan and Croatia are all potential opponents. There are also the winners of G or South Korea.

The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18, 2022. The game kicks off at 3pm GMT (10am ET).

Spain's route to the World Cup 2022 final

Here are Spain's fixtures on the route to the World Cup 2022 final at a glance.

RoundOpponentDateKick-off time
Last 16MoroccoDec 63pm GMT / 10am ET
Quarter-finalPortugal or Runners-up Group GDec 107pm GMT / 2pm ET
Semi-finalEngland/Senegal or France/Poland or Portugal/Runners-up Group GDec 143pm GMT / 10am ET
FinalNetherlands, USMNT, Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Japan, Winners Group G/South KoreaDec 183pm GMT / 10am ET

Where to watch Spain World Cup games on TV & stream online

BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights for the World Cup in the United Kingdom while FOX and Telemundo are broadcasting games live on TV in the United States.

You can check GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV listings here and the Football on UK TV listings here.

How far do you think Spain will go in the World Cup? Let us know in the comments! 👇

