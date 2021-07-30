Spain vs Ivory Coast: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

La Rojita will look to make it to the Olympics final four when they face Les Elephants at Miyagi Stadium in the last eight

Spain will continue to seek a first semi-final appearance at the Olympic Games for two decades when they face the Ivory Coast in the men's tournament quarter-finals in Rifu at Tokyo 2020.

Watch Spain vs Ivory Coast on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

La Rojita topped Group C with an unbeaten run to make it to the last eight but will have to overcome Les Elephants, who held Brazil to a draw and eliminated Germany in Group D.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch the men's Olympics soccer tournament on TV, how to stream online, team news and more.

Games Spain vs Ivory Coast Date July 31, 2021 Times 4am ET, 1am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Simon, Fernandez, Villar Defenders Mingueza, Cucurella, Torres, Vallejo, Garcia, Oscar Gil, Miranda Midfielders Zubimendi, Merino*, Ceballos*, Soler, Moncayola, Pedri, Puado, Bryan Gil Forwards Asensio*, Mir, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Having edged Group C thanks to a draw with Argentina, Luis de la Fuente's side will have been delighted to avoid Brazil in the last eight - but La Rojita will be under no illusions that they are in for an easy ride at Miyagi Stadium.

Given that a whole host of players doubled up at Euro 2020 before heading to Japan, fears of burnout could still rear their head for Spain - but with such talents like Pedri and Ferran Torres delivering the goods, they may have enough left in the tank to snatch a medal finish.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; O Gil, Garcia, Torres, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo.

Position Ivory Coast roster Goalkeepers Nagoli, Tape, Tie Defenders Gnaka, Bailly*, Dabila, I Diallo, Singo, Ouattara, Kouao Midfielders I Doumbia, Kessie*, Kouassi, Timite Forwards Dao, A Diallo, Kouame, Keita, Bayo, Gradel*, A Doumbia

A goalless draw with the Selecao, followed by a 1-1 encounter with Germany to eliminate the Europeans in their final Group D encounter has seen Soualiho Haidara's side match their best-ever Olympic finish merely by making the quarter-finals, a feat they also notched at Beijing 2008.

Over a decade later, they could book a first-ever semi-final berth if they can upset the odds in Rifu - but they'll need their star men, such as Milan's Franck Kessie and Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo, to really step up to the plate.

Predicted Ivory Coast starting XI: Tape; Singo, Bailly, Dabila; I Diallo; A Diallo, Keita, Kouame, Kessie; Gradel, Dao.

Recent results