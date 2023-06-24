Spain U21 vs Croatia U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Spain and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain U21 will be looking to book their spot in the U21 European Championship quarter-finals when they clash against Croatia U21 in Saturday's Group B encounter.

La Rojita extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games overall as Santi Denia's men thumped co-hosts Romania in the opener of the 2023 U21 Euros.

On the other hand, Croatia will need to pick a win in order to keep their knockout hopes alive after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Ukraine.

Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 kickoff time & stadium

Date: June 24, 2023 Kickoff time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Superbet Arena

It will kickoff at 2:45pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Spain U21 team news

There is a chance that Denia can make some changes to his XI, with Victor Gomez, Gabri Veiga and Rodrigo Riquelme potentially starting in place of Arnau Martinez, Alex Baena and Rodri Sanchez on Saturday.

Along with Baena, the Spain will also look to protect Jon Pacheco from possible suspensions after the duo received bookings in the win over Romania.

Spain U21 possible XI: Tenas; Gomez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Blanco, Veiga; Riquelme, Sancet, Gomez; Ruiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Roman, Tenas Defenders: Martinez, V. Gomez, Guillamon, M. Sanchez, Miranda, Pacheco, Gila, Paredes, S. Gomez Midfielders: Blanco, Veiga, Baena, Sancet, Oroz, Bernabe, R. Sanchez, Riquelme Forwards: Barrenetxea, Camello, Ruiz

Croatia U21 team news

Dragan Skocic may look to offer forward Dion Beljo with fresh support from the wings, with Michele Sego and Gabriel Vidovic starting in place of Mitija Frigan and Lukas Kacavenda on the right and left side, respectively.

Other changes could see either Veldin Hodza or Ante Palaversa get the nod ahead of Jurica Prsir in the middle.

Croatia U21 possible XI: Kotarski; Sigur, Franjic, Perkovic, Colina; Bulat, Hodza; Sego, Baturina, Vidovic; Beljo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cavlina, Kotarski, Pandur Defenders: Colina, Galesic, Krizmanic, Perkovic, Soldo, Sigur Midfielders: Baturina, Bulat, Fruk, Hodza, Palaversa, Prsir, Franjic, Vidovic, Stojkovic Forwards: Beljo, Frigan, Sego, Simic, Kacavenda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 31, 2021 Spain U21 1-1 (2-1 AET) Croatia U21 U21 European Championship March 24, 2016 Spain U21 0-3 Croatia U21 U21 European Championship November 17, 2015 Croatia U21 2-3 Spain U21 U21 European Championship September 10, 2012 Spain U21 6-0 Croatia U21 U21 European Championship October 7, 2011 Croatia U21 0-2 Spain U21 U21 European Championship

