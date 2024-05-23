How to watch today's Chicago White Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in a high-voltage MLB action on May 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

The Chicago White Sox have a terrible overall record of 15-34 and a less impressive home record of 10-14. With a batting average of.217 (29th), a slugging percentage of.333 (30th), and runs per game of 2.88 (30th), the White Sox are in the last spot in several important offensive metrics in their division.

On the other hand, the Baltimore Orioles have a great overall record of 29-16 and an excellent away record of 12-6. the Orioles' offense is booming, scoring 4.98 runs per game (4th), having an excellent batting average (.244) which is 14th, and having the highest slugging percentage in the league (.441).

Chicago White Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles will meet in an electrifying MLB matchup on 23 May 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date 23 May 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on Fubo TV, and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into MASN, and NBCSCH local channels.

Chicago White Sox Team News

Key player Jimmy Lambert will be absent for 60 days due to his shoulder injury.

Luis Robert has been added to the 10-day injured list with a hip injury.

Jesse Scholtens is ruled out for 60 days because of an elbow issue.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

Tyler Wells has been sidelined for 15 days with an elbow issue.

Félix Bautista has been added to the 60-day injured list due to his UCL injury.

Key player Hudson Haskin is out for seven days due to illness.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles in MLB matchups: