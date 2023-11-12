'Another VAR waiting to happen' - England boss Gareth Southgate surprisingly opposes government attempts to impose independent football regulator

England manager Gareth Southgate has had his say on the government's plans to introduce an independent regulator for football, saying he's "dubious".

Government to implement independent regulator

Southgate "dubious" about plans

Compares situation to VAR difficulties

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the government's announcement of plans for a regulator to boost financial compliance across English football (released in last week's King's Speech), Southgate expressed doubts about how it would work and whether it would be a positive measure. According to the Daily Mail, he labelled the move "another VAR waiting to happen," in comments that have surprised some fans of England's progressive-minded boss.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm dubious that we can solve all the issues. For me, it's another VAR waiting to happen," he said. "I know as an organisation The FA have supported the idea of some sort of financial controls but I'm not sure what is expected of the position (regulator) and who is this person and what their experiences are. Who actually decides when [owners] are good or bad?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conversations about the proposed independent regulator, which will look to protect English football culture by increasing fan power and introducing stricter tests on owners and club finances, have been ongoing since 2021, spurred on by the failed Super League breakaway and the financial struggles of historic clubs like Bury, Southend, Derby, and Wigan. A large number of fans are behind the move; however, it's unclear when the new measures may be implemented.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHGATE? The England manager's comments come as he prepares for his team for the impending international break, and their final two Euro 2024 qualifying matches. He's already made headlines this week for controversially leaving Raheem Sterling out of his squad yet again, and as next year's tournament edges closer, the pressure is ramping up for the England boss, whose team are one of the favourites.