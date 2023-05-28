Southampton vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton are all set to face Liverpool in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday at Saint Mary's Stadium.

Since their draw against Arsenal, the Saints have lost five successive matches in the league. They will aim to avoid defeat in their final game of the season before heading to the Championship next season.

With Manchester United's win over Chelsea in the midweek, Liverpool can no longer qualify for the Champions League but they will hope to end their season on a positive note on Sunday.

Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: Saint Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on (Peacock) and will be available to stream live online through (Peacock Premium).

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

There are several injury concerns in the Southampton camp ahead of their final game of the season. Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, Che Adams and Armel Bella-Kotchap will remain sidelined due to injuries while Paul Onuachu is doubtful for the clash due to a back problem.

James Ward-Prowse is likely to feature in a Southampton shirt one last time on Sunday as the midfielder is all set to leave the club in the summer.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Elyounoussi; Aribo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero Defenders: Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott Forwards: A. Armstrong, Mara

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he would miss the services of Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay due to injuries while Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are doubtful for the clash due to illness and groin problem respectively.

Naby Keita, who is set to be released by the club after this season is also set to miss his final game for the club due to injury.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Adrian, Kelleher, Alisson Defenders: Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk Midfielders: Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Firmino.

Head-to-Head Record

Liverpool have managed to beat Southampton four out of their last five meetings while the Saints have managed to win just once.

Date Match Competition 12/11/2022 Liverpool 3-1 Southampton Premier League 18/5/2022 Southampton 1-2 Liverpool Premier League 27/11/2021 Liverpool 4-0 Southampton Premier League 9/5/2021 Liverpool 2-0 Southampton Premier League 5/1/2021 Southampton 1-0 Liverpool Premier League

