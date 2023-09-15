Southampton vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The international break is now over and attention turns back to club football as Saints welcome Leicester City to the St. Mary's Stadium in Friday's Championship action. Although it's still very early in the season, this one already feels like a pivotal game, with both sides holding ambitions of achieving promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The south coast side suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light before the break in what was an afternoon to forget for Russell Martin's side, who also played a 4-4 thriller against Norwich City earlier in the season.

The hosts can take comfort from the fact that they are still in seventh place and have the chance to leapfrog their forthcoming opponents in the standings.

On the other hand, Leicester City's perfect winning record in the 2023-24 Championship campaign came to an abrupt end last time out when they were beaten 1-0 by Hull City in what was a lacklustre showing from Enzo Maresca's side.

The Foxes have picked up 12 points from the first 15 to sit third in the league table, one point off table-toppers Preston North End, and they will be looking to use this away trip to south coast to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southampton vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: September 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm EDT Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Championship encounter between Southampton and Leicester will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium in Leicester, East Midlands on Friday September 15, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 pm EDT.

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship encounter between rivals Southampton and Leicester will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Southampton remain without the services of Juan Larios and Ross Stewart through injury, however there are no other fresh injury concerns for the Saints.

Manager Russell Martin could make a handful of changes for the visit of Leicester with Kamaldeen Sulemana set to return to the starting XI for the first time since last season, in a welcome boost for the Saints.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who impressed for Burnley last season, is in line to make his debut at centre-back, likely alongside Jan Bednarek, while Shea Charles, Carlos Alcaraz and Ryan Fraser are also pushing for opportunities on Friday.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, S.Armstrong; Sulemana, Adams, Edozie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy Defenders: Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Holgate, Bree Midfielders: Smallbone, Downes, S.Armstrong, Alcaraz, Charles Forwards: A.Armstrong, Adams, Edozie, Sulemana, Mara, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw

Leicester team news

Leicester have been boosted by the return of summer signing Conor Coady to training this week, however this game may come too soon for the former Everton and Wolves defender to start right-away.

A return to a 4-3-3 system could be in the offing from Foxes boss Enzo Maresca following a disappointing defeat against Hull last time out.

Deadline-day signing Thomas Cannon will likely make his debut for Leicester out-wide this weekend, with either Yunus Akgun or Kasey McAteer relegated to the bench.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Cannon, Iheanacho, McAteer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle, Justin, Coady, Nelson Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Choudhury Forwards: Mavididi, Iheanacho, McAteer, Akgun, Vardy, Marcal, Issahaku, Cannon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/3/23 Southampton 1-0 Leicester Premier League 20/8/22 Leicester 1-2 Southampton Premier League 22/5/22 Leicester 4-1 Southampton Premier League 2/12/21 Southampton 2-2 Leicester Premier League 1/5/21 Southampton 1-1 Leicester Premier League

