How to watch today's Southampton vs Stoke City Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Southampton and Stoke City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton and Stoke City will aim for a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals when they meet at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides are coming off wins on penalties in the third round, as the Saints and Stoke defeated Everton and Fleetwood Town 6-5 and 2-1 from the 12-yard mark respectively.

How to watch Southampton vs Stoke City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Southampton and Stoke City will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video .

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Southampton vs Stoke City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Southampton and Stoke City will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, October 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Head coach Russell Martin faces a touchline ban after picking his third booking of the season in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City, while midfielder Ryan Fraser will return after serving his red card ban.

While Martin's assistant Matt Gill could be joined by Colin Calderwood on the technical bench, the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone will remain sidelined through injury.

Flynn Downes is a doubt after sustaining a knock at the Etihad last weekend.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Bree, Wood, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor; Ugochukwu, Aribo; Cornet, Lallana, Fraser; Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Stephens, Manning, Walker-Peters, BreeHarwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Larios, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders: Downes, Aribo, Lallana, Fernandes, Sulemana, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling Forwards: Armstrong, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Stoke City team news

The visitors' boss Narcis Pelach will be without Sam Gallagher, Bosun Lawal, Lynden Gooch and Ben Pearson due to their respective injury issues.

Tom Cannon is in line for a start up front once again, despite being replaced by Bae Jun-ho for the second half in the 2-0 Championship loss at Sheffield United over the weekend, while Bae, Niall Ennis and Emre Tezgel will be pushing for starts.

Stoke City possible XI: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Gibson, Phillips, Rose, Bocat; Manhoef, Burger, Thompson, Koumas; Cannon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bonham, Fielding, Johansson Defenders: Rose, Stevens, Wilmot, Bocat, Tchamadeu, Gibson, Phillips, Dixon, Anderson Midfielders: Burger, Bae, Seko, Thompson, Moran, Sidibe, Smith Forwards: Vidigal, Cannon, Koumas, Ennis, Tezgel, Manhoef

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Southampton and Stoke City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 27, 2024 Southampton 0-1 Stoke City Championship October 3, 2023 Stoke City 0-1 Southampton Championship March 3, 2018 Southampton 0-0 Stoke City Premier League September 30, 2017 Stoke City 2-1 Southampton Premier League May 21, 2017 Southampton 0-1 Stoke City Premier League

