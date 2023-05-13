Southampton vs Fulham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Rock-bottom Southampton are set to host Fulham in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday at Saint Mary's Stadium.
The Saints, who have 24 points from 35 matches, will be the first team to get relegated from the Premier League in the ongoing season if they fail to win against Fulham.
Meanwhile, Fulham, who come into the match on the back of a 5-3 win over Leicester City, will aim for three points once again and move up on the league table. They are currently 10th with 48 points from 35 games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Southampton vs Fulham kick-off time
|Date:
|May 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10am EDT
|Venue:
|Saint Mary's Stadium
The game is scheduled for May 13 at Saint Mary's Stadium. It will kick off at 10am EDT in the USA.
How to watch Southampton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams
|Peacock
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock.
Getty
Team news & squads
Southampton team news
Armel Bella-Kotchap, who picked up a hamstring injury during Southampton's clash against Nottingham Forest, is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad on Saturday.
Other than Bella-Kotchap, the club will also miss the services of Romain Perraud, Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento due to injuries.
Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Walcott, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong; Adams
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero
|Defenders:
|Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Bree
|Midfielders:
|Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott
|Forwards:
|Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara
Fulham team news
Fulham are all set to finally welcome back their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who remained sidelined due to an eight-match suspension. The Serbian forward is likely to feature in the starting lineup, replacing Vinicius upfront.
The club, though, will miss the services of Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream, Daniel James and Layvin Kurzawa due to injuries.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Mitrovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak
|Defenders:
|Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares
|Forwards:
|Reid, Vinicius, James
Head-to-Head Record
Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Southampton emerged victorious on three occasions while Fulham won just once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/12/2022
|Fulham 2-1 Southampton
|Premier League
|15/5/2021
|Southampton 3-1 Fulham
|Premier League
|26/12/2020
|Fulham 0-0 Southampton
|Premier League
|28/8/2019
|Fulham 0-1 Southampton
|Carabao Cup
|28/2/2019
|Southampton 2-0 Fulham
|Premier League