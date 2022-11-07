Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuttl after nearly four years in charge following poor Premier League start

Southampton have parted ways with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following a poor start to the Premier League season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saints have won just three of their first 14 league fixtures and are currently languishing in 18th. During his time at St Mary's Hasenhuttl had managed to keep the club clear of relegation trouble on a modest budget, though he did also preside over a pair of 9-0 defeats to Leicester City and Manchester United respectively.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club," a statement read.

"Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

"However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager. First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course."

More to follow...