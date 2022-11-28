South Korea vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
South Korea will be chasing their first win when they face Ghana in their second group match of the 2022 World Cup on Monday at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.
With only Portugal picking up a win in the first round of fixtures in Group H, there could be a three-way battle for second place between South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay.
Heung-min Son started for South Korea with his face protected with a mask but the team could only manage a goalless draw with Uruguay. Ghana, on the other hand, put up a spirited fight against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in an encounter that ultimately ended in a 3-2 defeat.
South Korea have a difficult task ahead of them if they are to pick up their first win by defeating the well-drilled Ghanaian side.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.
South Korea vs Ghana date & kick-off time
|Game:
|South Korea vs Ghana
|Date:
|November 28, 2022
|Kick-off:
|8:00am ET / 1:00pm GMT / 3:00pm CAT / 6:30 pm IST
|Venue:
|Education City Stadium
|Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
How to watch South Korea vs Ghana on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC One, with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.
In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV Channel
Live Stream
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports
|UK
|BBC One
|BBC iPlayer
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Jio Cinema
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
South Korea squad & team news
South Korea are likely to miss the services of Hwang Hee-chan, who is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring problem. Heung-min Son, who recovered from an eye injury here suffered while playing for Tottenham, will once again turn out with a protective mask on his face.
South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Jung, In-beom; Na, Lee, Son; Ui-jo
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo
|Defenders
|Jong-gyu, Jin-su, Min-jae, Chul, Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Kyung-won, Tae-hwan, Yu-min.
|Midfielders
|Woo-young, In-beom, Seung-ho, Jae-sung, Hee-chan, Jun-ho, Sang-ho, Kang-in, Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Min-kyu.
|Forwards
|Gue-sung, Ui-jo, Heung-min Son
Ghana squad & team news
Ghana boss Otto Addo has no fresh injury concerns and will have the full squad available for selection. It will be interesting to see if Osman Bukari, who scored against Portugal, will get into the starting lineup against South Korea as the team opts for a more attacking approach.
Ghana predicted XI: Ati Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Bukari, Kudus, A. Ayew; Williams
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen, Danland
|Defenders
|Lamptey, Odoi, Salisu, Mensah, Aidoo, Rahman, Amartey, Djiku, Seidu
|Midfielders
|Partey, Owusu, Kyereh, Samed, Ayew, Kudus
|Forwards
|Issahaku, Ayew, Bukari, Williams, Sulemana, Semenyo, Afriyie, Sowah
