How to watch today's South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Florida vs Temple NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

AAC rivals go head-to-head as the South Florida Bulls (11-11) welcome the Temple Owls (14-8) to Yuengling Center for a 7:00 PM ET tip-off on Thursday.

The Owls didn’t exactly come out of the gates flying, but they’ve found their rhythm since early December. Temple split their first eight contests, picking up wins over Sacred Heart, Monmouth, Drexel, and UMass, while suffering losses to Boston College, Florida State, La Salle, and Villanova. Despite the shaky start, they’ve turned things around and are now looking to keep the momentum rolling.

On the other hand, the Bulls have had their fair share of highs and lows, leading to an even .500 record. South Florida came out strong, winning five of their first eight games, securing victories over AR-Pine Bluff, West Georgia, Portland, Wright State, and Stetson. However, they also stumbled against Florida, Charleston, and Middle Tennessee. With their season hanging in the balance, the Bulls will be eager to protect home court and notch a critical conference win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Florida Bulls vs. the Temple Owls NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: Date and tip-off time

The South Florida Bulls and the Temple Owls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Date Thursday, February 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Yuengling Center Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Florida Bulls and the Temple Owls on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

South Florida Bulls team news & key performers

In the loss, CJ Brown led the starting unit with 15 points, one assist, and a steal. Jamille Reynolds delivered a strong double-double, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Jayden Reid contributed 12 points, four boards, and four assists, while Kasen Jennings added 11 points and a rebound to round out the effort.

Temple Owls team news & key performers

Sparking the Owls' comeback win, Jamal Mashburn Jr. went off for 32 points, adding four assists and two rebounds to his tally. Quante Berry was also on fire, dropping 21 points while snagging four rebounds. Steve Settle provided 16 points, seven boards, two assists, and two steals, delivering a well-rounded effort. Meanwhile, Zion Stanford came off the bench in a big way, chipping in 19 points and four rebounds across 36 minutes of action.