How to watch today's South Florida Bulls vs Memphis Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Florida vs Memphis NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (20-4) will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they hit the road to take on the South Florida Bulls (12-12) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET.

The Tigers have been in red-hot form, boasting a 20-4 overall record and a 10-1 mark in conference play. They are coming off a 90-82 victory over Temple, where they exploded in the second half, outscoring the Owls 55-47 after a halftime deadlock at 35. Memphis was efficient from the field, knocking down 56.1% of their shots, including 42.1% from beyond the arc, and converting 72% of their free throws.

The Bulls (12-12, 5-6) enter this matchup looking to bounce back from a 75-70 loss to Wichita State. South Florida held a 36-32 halftime advantage but allowed 43 points in the second half, ultimately falling short. Despite shooting a solid 52.2% from the field, the Bulls struggled from deep (17.6%) and were dominated on the boards, getting outrebounded 42-22—a key factor in the loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Florida Bulls vs. the Memphis Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

South Florida Bulls vs Memphis Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The South Florida Bulls and the Memphis Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Date Thursday, February 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Yuengling Center Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch South Florida Bulls vs Memphis Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Florida Bulls and the Memphis Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to South Florida Bulls vs Memphis Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

South Florida Bulls team news & key performers

Jamille Reynolds led the way for USF last time out, posting 18 points, six rebounds, and a career-high five blocks. Jimmie Williams contributed 12 points, while Brandon Stroud added 11 points, three rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. The Bulls managed to match Wichita State with 14 turnovers apiece, but their lack of rebounding presence ultimately cost them the game.

Memphis Tigers news & key performers

PJ Haggerty was the catalyst for the Tigers in their last outing, leading the charge with 20 points, seven assists, two steals, and a block. The frontcourt delivered in a big way, with Dain Dainja putting up 18 points and eight rebounds, while Nicholas Jourdain and Moussa Cisse chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Cisse also contributed six boards and three steals, making an impact on both ends of the floor.

With Tyrese Hunter sidelined, Dante Harris stepped up in a big way, recording a season-high 14 points, along with three rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Memphis also won the turnover battle, forcing 16 giveaways, including 10 steals, and narrowly edged Temple on the boards, 26-24.